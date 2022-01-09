CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board voted in line with advice of school district counsel Sunday, delaying a voting on policies related to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's proposed vaccine, testing and masking policy.
The Camanche School Board at a special meeting Sunday approved a motion to table any action on the board policy related to federal OSHA's proposed policy until they receive further guidance.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker confirmed they received communication from the school district's attorney Saturday. The guidance noted Iowa OSHA issued a statement Saturday that it would not adopt or enforce the federal OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards, currently subject of litigation before the United States Supreme Court, Parker said.
Counsel advised the school board may pause any further action to comply with or implement the federal OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards at this time regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, Parker noted.
"As a result of the advice our attorney's giving us, my recommendation would be to the board that we in fact do pause any further action and see how this plays out," Parker said. "Certainly if our attorney provides us with any updates on the recommendation, I will let the board know."
Under the federal OSHA’s proposed rule, employers with 100 or more employees are to put policies in place that require full vaccination against COVID-19, or weekly testing and use of face coverings. An employee may choose not to be vaccinated but must test weekly and wear a mask 100% of the time while at work. A person is considered fully vaccinated under the OSHA standard if they have received two doses of a two-dose regimen or one dose of a one-dose regimen, with 14 days elapsing since the last dose.
