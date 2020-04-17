CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District will consider potential action to approve setting a bond referendum in September.
The Camanche School Board on Monday will consider whether to approve setting Sept. 8 as the date for a bond referendum to finance the district’s facilities enhancement project. The board will also consider action to formally enter into a contractual agreement with Bray Architects for the facilities enhancement project.
The school board is considering two options for the proposed project. Option one includes a gathering space next to the auxiliary gymnasium and placing the new weights and fitness center between the current competition gymnasium and middle school gymnasium.
Option two includes a weight and fitness area next to the proposed auxiliary gymnasium and expands the current commons area by the theater to include a gathering area.
The proposals also include a 600-seat auditorium at the middle and high school building.
Option one is projected to cost between $10 million and $12 million. Option two was originally projected to cost between $11.3 million and $13.6 million, but has increased due to changes in a couple of line items. The total for option two is now $12.1 million to $14.5 million.
The board will also consider actions to renew the 28E agreement with the Clinton School District to provide an alternative school with Clinton as the host district, to approve change order number two from the baseball field lighting project and to renew the agreement with Rock Valley Physical Therapy to provide athletic training services for the 2020-2021 school year. The board will also consider action to enter into a 28E agreement with Clinton Community College and the Northeast School District to provide a college and career counselor.
The school board meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be conducted with some board members participating by electronic means due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will provide public access to the electronic conversation. Anyone wishing to be included in the meeting by electronic means can contact Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org.
