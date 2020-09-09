CAMANCHE — Camanche School District voters approved a $13.4 million bond issue Tuesday to pay for facilities improvements, according to unofficial election results.
Over 71% of the votes were in favor of the measure, according to the unofficial results. A minimum of 60% was needed for the measure to pass. Unofficial results show 473 votes in favor and 190 votes against issuing the bonds. The results of the election will be canvassed at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Wednesday.
Approval of the measure allows the district to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $13.435 million to construct and implement safety and security measures at the elementary building; to construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the high school building and to improve the site.
The school district proceeded with the bond vote to implement safety and security updates, Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, a health and wellness addition and expansion of the theater and auditorium.
The district noted the elementary and high schools do not require visitors to enter the office before accessing the rest of the school, do not have good visibility of approaching visitors and do not have layers of security and doors and windows to control visitor flow. The district plans to enhance safety and security by reconfiguring entrances, reception areas and main offices at the elementary and high schools to better monitor and control visitor access.
The district identified ADA upgrades are needed to the theater and gymnasium. The planned upgrades are to add new spaces and renovate select areas to meet current ADA requirements, such as replacing existing bleachers and creating an ADA-compliant theater.
The district’s current theater is more than 40 years old and most of its original structures, systems and furnishings need to be replaced, district information says. The theater’s current capacity is 271. The current theater cannot seat the entire high school staff and student body. The district plans to renovate and expand the theater to create a multi-use auditorium that can seat 600 people, among other additions.
The district for the health and wellness addition plans to add a single court auxiliary gymnasium with a small set of bleachers and dedicated weight and fitness center to the existing high school for athletic, co-curricular and community use.
