CAMANCHE — Camanche School District officials are positive about the early results of their return to learn plan, but still do not have a date when they will consider returning to full in-person classes.
The district elected to proceed at the beginning of the school year with a hybrid model, with students spending some class time at the school and other class time learning remotely. Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker on Monday said the school district has had 55 students out on quarantine due to either exposure or who are awaiting test results. Overall, the number of positive cases in the district has been low, Parker said. As of last week, the district has six positive COVID-19 cases between students and staff, Parker confirmed.
“In the district, we’re practicing social distancing and we’re requiring the face coverings,” Parker said. “We like to believe that’s been effective for us.”
Parker confirmed at this time there is no established date when the district will move out of the hybrid format. The district is following the guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Public Health and is monitoring the rolling average positivity rates in Clinton County, Parker said. He noted that as of Monday, Clinton County’s rolling average was a little over 8%.
“I would say we definitely want that rolling average trending below 5% before we’d be looking at changing up our approach in that,” Parker said.
Middle School Prinicipal Justin Shaffer said the online class format in the spring created a learning curve at the model school level. The middle school is battling a mindset from the spring that everything assigned on online days was optional, he said. He believes what the teachers are putting out on online days is high quality, adding they need the students to buy in to the online learning. The district is restarting the lunch study tables, Shaffer noted.
“There was some wide eyes in the cafeteria today when I said you’re after school for an hour,” Shaffer said Monday. ”Because that’s their time. If you think about it, you’re a middle school kid, you get 2:30 to 3:30 before you have to come back for practice or anything like that. Especially when we get nice weather, we’re taking something that’s very valuable away from them. And so I think we’ll see an improvement with that.”
Board member Stacy Kinkaid on Monday noted the COVID-19 numbers are steadily decreasing in Clinton County. She questioned how the district would respond if numbers continue to decrease in the next few weeks.
Parker said that is something the district will monitor administratively. If they get to a point where they are ready for a transition, they could call a special board meeting, Parker added.
“The thing we’d want to be aware of though is we would want to make sure we gave some lead-in time to our students and our staff that this is out there being considered and see where we’re at with that,” Parker said. “I would like to think we’re eventually going to get to that point if that downward trend continues. But, we are watching that.”
He added the district’s goal is to get all students back in school and teach face to face.
Shaffer noted it took the district 2 1/2 to three weeks to get the building shifted to the hybrid model. The district cannot decide to go back to a different model and not have it planned how the custodial staff is going to implement the changes, Shaffer believes.
“We’ve got top notch custodians but they’re just going to move and drop stuff, Shaffer said. “It’s not going to be organized the way the teacher wants it. And so it’d be hard to say we’re going to do that over a weekend and I’m coming back to teaching 24 kids, 28 kids that Monday and I haven’t had any time to organize the room in the fashion that I might want it to be done. So I think there’s a lot of things from maintenance and a lot of things from a teacher’s perspective as we continue to have those conversations along the road.”
District Business Director and Board Secretary Rox Aude noted the district right now is successful in what it’s doing for the safety of the students and staff.
“I would have to see some pretty outstanding numbers to risk the fact of wanting to take that away, go 100% and we have to start back over the other direction too... It’s not just a matter of ‘oh, we hit that number. Yay, here we go.’ Because, what Justin said, maintenance, teaching staff, food service, would all have to be taken into account,” Aude said.
