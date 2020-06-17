CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District is looking into installing software that would identify whether a potential visitor to the district's schools is on the sex offender registry.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said the district has been looking at the possibility of installing the Raptor software system in each of the district building's offices. Parker said the system uses identification forms, such as a driver's license, to ensure the visitor is not on the sex offender list.
“We’re looking at more or less having that system in place in each of our school buildings as a safety item for our students,” Parker said.
Camanche Elementary School Principal Aimee Dohse said the system has instant sex offender screening. She said it also has a custom custody database where concerns can be inputted into the database.
“That can instantly be loaded into the system,” Dohse said. “So whoever would be coming to visit that child, we would know immediately whether that person was a safe person to be in our school.”
Board members Travis Baker asked whether the district had considered a process regarding an individual potentially being unsafe.
“We’re in a pretty small community,“ Baker said. “And I’m not saying this scenario would happen but we could have a situation where maybe parents are not getting along or something like that and a phone call is made that says this parent’s not safe,” Baker said.
Parker stated from a legal perspective parents have the right to have access to their student while in school. Parker said if there is an issue between parents, the parent with custody would need to provide legal documentation for the district to be in a position to not give the other parent access to the student.
“The Raptor system, as I understand it, is probably going to have potentially the most value as far as people coming to our school buildings that we’re not familiar with,” Parker said. “Whether they be contractors or whether they be other outside folks who wish to have access to our building. And we see that as an additional safeguard.”
Board member Todd Gravert asked if the district should expand the utilization of the software to include everyone in the facility. He referenced recent board conversations about facilities and how to make them secure. He said if everyone is scanning into the facility then they know who is in the building at any time.
“I think the elementary probably is not necessarily what comes to mind but the high school,” Gravert said. “There have been plenty of news of students that have been expelled or students that shouldn’t be in the building and for whatever reason they got in the building. If we come up with a procedure and a process and we have the software to do it I think it would ultimately help us understand who’s in our facility and allow them to be in the facility.“
Parker said the district has been working to follow best practices for the safety and access to buildings. Parker said the district, in a situation where an individual enters a district building when they should not enter the building, counts on people in the building to inform staff members right away. He added the district has camera coverage in the buildings to monitor who is in the hallways and other areas of the buildings.
“We’re doing a lot for best practice,” Parker said. “But the ultimate challenge is the school building is a public building. It’s not a fortress. And what we really count upon is following best practices to make that building as safe as we can.”
Parker added the district currently has a Navigate system in place to account for students and staff in district buildings.
The district did not take any action on the proposed software addition. The board is planning to have a representative of Raptor software at the July board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.