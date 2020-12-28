CAMANCHE — The Camanche school board approved a motion last week to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to use face masks or two ply coverings.
The CDC changed its guidance a few weeks ago to recommend that individuals wear actual face masks or two ply gaiters or face coverings, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said last week. Parker suggested the district follow the CDC recommendation on face coverings to do everything they can to get back to full time learning.
Face coverings work better than gaiters, Board Member Peg Wolf said. When the gaiters were initially allowed, it was because there was not enough materials for masks. They are now flooded with materials, she said.
“I just don’t see that there’s any reasons not to compromise and to go with something that is very effective,” Wolf said.
Board Member Travis Baker asked whether the requirement would apply to teachers. He referenced previous board discussion that said face shields were a good option for teachers, especially if there were children that could not hear the teacher wearing a mask. The students would be able to see mouth movements and may be able to put words together with a face shield, Baker said.
The district would expect everyone to wear a mask, Parker said. The district understands it will not be possible for all students to wear masks to a certain level due to the realistic scenarios of certain situations.
If teachers are using shields, they need to ensure they are maintaining appropriate social distancing. If they cannot keep appropriate distancing, they need to wear a mask, Parker said.
A mask used within six feet is not effective, Wolf said. However, she believes masks with distancing will be sufficient.
“It goes out and under and all around,” Wolf said. “So we’ve found that masks are not sufficient in and of themselves. However, masks with distancing should be sufficient.”
Baker noted an increase in sporting events for the district and questioned how the district plans to police mask usage at sporting events.
Parker hopes most people will take care of themselves. The district is seeing community support without much pushback, Parker said.
“People have been very willing to work with us on that requirement because they understand what we’re trying to do is keep a scenario in place where our kids can still be able to participate in events and that we’re working to get back to school,” Parker said.
“Minimally, to stay in school with a hybrid and with a goal of having everyone come back. And knock on wood we’ve been pretty successful to this point,” said Parker.
Camanche Middle School has fewer than 15 students enter the school with a shield or gaiter, Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer said. All other students wear face masks, he said.
The number includes the third-and fourth-grade students who are attending classes at the middle school. One or two teachers in the middle school wear shields but will understand the district’s shift, Shaffer said.
Shaffer said ticket takers at middle school events hand out masks to people who show up without face coverings. There are other people supporting the people taking the tickets in this process, Shaffer said.
The high school has ticket takers with a stack of disposable masks to hand out if people come to an event without a face covering, High School Principal Carrie Lane said.
“From reports I’ve had, everybody’s been great and understanding about the precautions in place,” Lane said. “They’ve been doing a great job.”
Parker said the district has followed the recommendation from the athletic association not to require athletes to wear face coverings during practices or competitions. Parker is not sure how a wrestler would even keep a face mask on.
“What we look at is, while they’re actually competing, they are not wearing a face covering,” Parker said. “Though we have had some athletes do which is fine. But then, once they have had a chance to get on the sidelines, catch their breath, then they’re expected to put their face covering on.”
