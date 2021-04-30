CAMANCHE — Bids continue to come in below the estimated cost for the Camanche School District facilities project.
Camanche School District voters last year approved a $13.4 million bond issue to pay for facilities improvements that address safety and security measures at the elementary building; construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; remodel, repair, furnish and equip the high school building; and improve the site.
The Camanche School Board in March approved the low bids for general trades, mechanical, electrical and bleachers for phase one of the district’s facilities improvement project. The total for the low bid was nearly $30,000 less than the estimates for this phase one work.
The school board voted Wednesday to approve the low bid from Manatts for phase two of the facilities enhancement project. Phase two of the project is for site work at the high school, Randy Fuller of Estes Construction said. This includes redoing some parking lots, a new drive over to the future auditorium addition and new sidewalks at the plaza entrance area, Fuller said. It also includes some utilities that need to be relocated for the new auditorium, he said.
Bid opening for phase two work was held April 20, Fuller said. Manatts had the low base bid at $574,000, Fuller said. The district received three other bids ranging from $622,500 to $740,940. The district also received a $75,000 bid from Manatts to add additional parking lot space in the northwest corner of school property, Fuller said. The district also received a $7,000 bid from Manatts for a seal coat over the main entrance addition to the asphalt paving in that area, he added.
The budget for the base bid was just over $684,000, Fuller said. The budget for the additional parking lot space was over $118,000, while the budget for the seal coating work was nearly $13,000, Fuller said. The base bid was $110,000 under the budgeted amount. Two alternate bids combined were nearly $50,000 under the budgeted amount.
Fuller recommended the board approve the base bid from Manatts, while adding consideration of the alternate bids was up to the board. Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker recommended the board approve the alternate bids for the additional parking lot space and the seal coating work. The school board approved the base bid and the two alternate bids.
