CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board approved a motion Monday to mandate masks in school buildings.
The board voted 5-1 to approve the motion to mandate wearing of masks by all individuals on school premises. The mandate will be enforced or excused at the discretion of the building principals or general administrator. Board members Travis Baker, Shane Bark, Todd Gravert, Albert McManus and Peg Wolf voted in favor of the mandate. Board member Stacy Kinkaid voted in opposition of the mandate.
Wolf noted the effectiveness of face coverings, stressing they work. She believes the district should mandate them whenever possible and reasonable. There are going to be cases where it is not possible to mandate face coverings, such as for special education students and people with asthma, she said. The district should supply face shields for individuals with asthma or breathing problems, Wolf said.
“Breathing through a mask isn’t easy,” Wolf said. “Sometimes people can’t understand people with a mask. And if you have a student who can’t understand what you’re saying when you have a mask, there’s certain things like that. So mandating it is tough. But I would say that whenever possible and reasonable they should be mandated.”
Kinkaid noted the controversial nature of masks. She noted seeing many people wearing masks under their noses and mouths.
“It’s controversial enough for me that to take away people’s choices and freedoms is a serious matter...I mean the state has not mandated it,” Kinkaid said. “So for me I probably wouldn’t be in support of a mandate. But I do think obviously if people want to wear them or encourage their family to wear them that’s great.”
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer believes mask wearing will be handled on a case-by-case basis and that it should be explained to students why the district has a mask mandate and why it is important to wear a mask correctly.
“I would say roughly probably 60-75% of our population is involved in extracurricular activity to some extent,” Shaffer said. “And if we want to have those extracurricular activities it’s my opinion that we need to have a mask mandate if we want to be able to go to a football game on a Friday night. If we want to have wrestling and basketball in the winter, we need to educate kids on why this mask mandate is something that the district decided to do.”
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker noted the River Valley Conference is working to mandate wearing a mask for indoor events.
