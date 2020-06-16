CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board is set to consider a resolution next month to formally schedule a bond referendum.
The Camanche School Board last month approved placing the bond referendum on the Sept. 8 ballot. The proposed referendum is to cover costs of renovations to the elementary, middle and high schools.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker suspects the action committee for the project will present a petition to the school board in July, asking for the board’s consent and a resolution to formally hold the special election on Sept. 8.
Parker said if the resolution is approved, it will be sent to the auditor’s office. The petition needs 188 signatures.
Matt Wolfert, of Bray Architects, said the marketing and communications team is working with community members to develop the community engagement and communications campaign. Wolfert said one effort is led by community members seeking to advocate on behalf of a vote in favor of the referendum. Wolfert said a separate effort is only informational. He said this information is being developed for the school district to use and distribute to parents, community members and others.
Board Member Stacy Kinkaid said the action committee will meet Thursday. She said there are community members excited to get the committee going, adding others will be invited to join the committee. She said the committee will be putting plans together to develop the message and materials and distribute them to the community. She believes the materials will be distributed in August.
The district is looking at a maximum of a $2.70 increase per $1,000 taxable valuation, which would take the district to a maximum of $12.9 million for the project. The project must be within $12.9 million for the district to ask only one question on the bond referendum.
