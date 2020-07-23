CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District will implement the use of Raptor software in each of the district’s school buildings, the school board decided Monday.
The Camanche School Board unanimously approved the purchase of the Raptor software which scans a building visitor’s identification and searches it against the sex offenders registry.
Camanche Elementary School Principal Aimee Dohse said the software will be in the main office at the secretary station as visitors are checked into the building. Visitors currently come in to the building by checking in at the main office, Dohse said.
The software will provide “that additional layer of protection,” Dohse said.
Visitors will already be in the building prior to undergoing the check, Board Member Travis Baker noted. “I mean, part of this software [would] ... probably be better even with secure entrances,” Baker said.
"The purpose of the software is to keep people out right? But without the secure entrances aren’t we really letting them in the building to do this in the first place?" Baker asked.
Dohse said the District needs the software. Right now, the District doesn't know if someone is on the sex offender registry.
“I would like to have that,” Dohse said. “And the other thing is, if there’s some type of a domestic situation going on, we can also have that information there to get that out quickly regardless of who is at that station.”
The software is good but will only be as good as the district’s policies and procedures the district has in place, Board Member Todd Gravert said.
Raptor Software Representative Mohit Mirpuri said the company will be able to assist the district with an entrance policy.
“We’ve got example entrance policies,” Mirpuri said. “Samples as well that we can provide you when it comes to implementation. So obviously, with working with thousands of schools across the country, we’ve come into every situation when it comes to implementation, what people are ready for, what they‘re not ready for and what they need assistance with.”
“I love the fact that we’re going to use technology to help us for security and protect the kids, protect the students,” Board Member Albert McManus said. "Instead of just relying on a piece of paper or something. The word of somebody when they come in.”
