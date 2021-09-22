CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board voiced support for keeping its current policy in place and not mandating masks in the schools.
A short time ago, a federal judge filed a temporary restraining order against the State of Iowa’s law that did not allow mask mandates, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said Monday. With the state law that was in place and a ruling from a federal judge, Parker believes things are still up in the air, he said. Parker believes the masking issue is a unique situation, with credible sources on both sides of the issue, he said.
“I’ve had a number of folks call me and I had an opportunity to talk to them. Parents and such,” Parker said. “And basically what I’ve been telling them is the school district has been following direction set by the board of the school. And that was that we are not mandating wearing face coverings or face masks but strongly encouraging people to wear them.”
As of Monday, the district is at less than 10 individuals with COVID-19, Parker said. This includes staff and students, he said.
Multiple community members at Monday’s school board meeting expressed disapproval for any masking requirements. Kathleen Benavides, who was recently given a full-time teaching position in the district, was one of many community members who spoke out against mask mandates in the school district. She chose to keep her children out of school last school year. She was not afraid of them getting COVID-19 but wanted them to have as normal of a school year as possible, she said. Her children wanted to go back to school, stating they missed the social aspect of school, Benavides said.
“To mandate masks and have my kids back in that same boat we were in at the beginning of last school year to make that decision is a really tough decision for our family at this point,” Benavides said. “Because they don’t want to leave their friends. I love my job. I love being able to teach middle-schoolers all day every day. So I just feel strongly that this really needs to be in the hands of the parents. This is not something that should be mandated. Parents that want the choice of masking their children have that right and have that ability to do so. And the parents that don’t want their children in masks every day should have that same right to make the choice for their family.”
Board member Travis Baker was one of many school board members who supported the district keeping its current policy in place and not to mandate masks in the district. He referenced the board’s discussion at last month’s board meeting. Last month’s discussion came down to the parents are doing a good job before sending students to school and the board trusts parents to keep doing a good job, he said.
“The judge’s injunction or restraining order, whatever you want to call it, from the federal court doesn’t change that for me,” Baker said. “I think our parents are doing a good job...I just don’t see the need to mandate anything.”
Board Vice President Peg Wolf believes the only thing that changed with the injunction is it is now the school board’s choice whether to mandate masks. She likes it is the board’s choice, she said.
“But I think Travis is absolutely right,” Wolf said. “And I think it was supported by our public forum tonight that our parents are doing a great job. They care deeply about the kids. And I don’t see any reason to do anything different than what we’re doing right now.”
Board members Stacy Kinkaid and Albert McManus also expressed support for keeping the policy in place and not mandating masks in schools.
Kinkaid appreciated the feedback from the community, she said.
“We have seen a lot of news where other districts in Iowa are going to mask mandates,” Kinkaid said. “And I think they’re some of the bigger school districts where they’re seeing more numbers. Every community’s different and I appreciate our parents coming in and expressing your opinions.”
Board member Shane Bark believes they are doing a good job of taking care of the children the best they can, he said. He questioned whether the school board has something in place to address a potential situation where cases go up.
COVID-19 is a standing item on the agenda and has been for over a year, Parker said. It will continue to be an agenda item next month, he said.
“I know maybe someone would have possibly misinterpreted that when they saw it on the agenda,” Parker said. “I would just say you could go back and look on past agendas and you can look at future agendas. You’ll see this while we’re still as a society dealing with COVID-19. I think it really comes down to, from my perspective, the summary: Our goal is to keep everyone as safe as we possibly can and still deliver a quality education.”
