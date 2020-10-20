CAMANCHE — Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker is recommending no changes to the district’s Return to Learn plan at this time.
On Monday, Parker said the district looks at the county's revolving 14-day average of COVID-19 cases, guidance from medical experts and a chart from the Iowa Department of Education in determining how long to stay with the hybrid plan. The 14-day average is still above 5%, Parker noted Monday.
The district’s goal is to keep students and staff as safe and healthy as possible while providing students with a quality education, which is currently best met by continuing with the hybrid plan, Parker believes.
“As I follow news, we’re hearing a lot about a potential surge heading into the winter,” Parker said. “So that’s concerning. I guess from my perspective I’m seeing that we’re having decent success with a hybrid plan and at this time, at least heading into next month, there would be no administrative recommendation to change at this time.”
Elementary School Principal Aimee Dohse believes all district schools are getting feedback that there are fewer behavior concerns because of the smaller class sizes. Some elementary school teachers have been able to cover more material due to the decrease in class sizes. She added that the schoolwide intervention team is monitoring student attendance.
“Calls are being made for students that might not be quite where they need to be for online attendance,” Dohse said. “And I’ve also gone on a few home visits along with another staff member just to see how we can support students who maybe are significantly behind.”
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer said one challenge at the middle school is when a student misses one of the in-person days for the week. Under this circumstance, the student misses one-third or one-half of the in-person learning for the week, Shaffer stated.
“That’s becoming a huge challenge for us,” Shaffer said. “Because a lot of what happens in person then dictates what you do online. If you miss in person, then how do you even have the skills to do the online? It’s becoming a big challenge.“
Shaffer said the middle school is asking some students to stay after school for an hour or asking them to come in during study hall times to try to make up the missed time.
The middle school also has started school study tables. The first day the school did study tables it noted about 175 missing assignments, Shaffer said. The school is down to 50 missing assignments from about 10 students.
Camanche High School Principal Carrie Lane said 43 students had incomplete assignments last month. The high school now has 38 students with incomplete assignments, Lane said Monday.
“The discipline is a lot less this year so that allows me to be principal, mom, nag, whatever you want to call it to get on the students and kind of get after them to get their assignments complete and to make up those incompletes,” Lane said. “We do have some students coming in on remote days to work and every Monday and Thursday they get little notes from me on what assignments they’re missing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.