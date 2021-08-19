CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board recommended Monday that students wear mask on school buses, but the superintendent questioned whether masks can be required.
While preparing for the school year, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker realized there are differences between guidance from the federal and state governments, he said during Monday's school board meeting. The district is studying best practice ways to proceed for the coming school year, he said.
"Federal guidance tells us that people on buses should wear a mask," Parker said. "We have a state law in place that basically tells us that school districts should not mandate the wearing of masks. Or cannot actually. It's a law," said Parker.
"How that applies to school buses, quite frankly, is debatable depending upon the direction you want to go with that. Parker said. The administration has had discussions about this, he said.
In school buildings, the district will follow state law which forbids mask mandates, Parker said. The district will recommend that masks be worn in everyone's best interests, Parker said. This will just be a recommendation; the district will follow state law, Parker said.
Board Vice President Peg Wolf referenced rising case numbers in Clinton County. While the state law stipulates the district cannot mandate mask use, the district should encourage mask use, she said.
Screening students is something the district can do, Wolf said. "It seems to me the bus is the most risky time because you don't know if those kids are sick," Wolf said.
Parker wondered how practical it would be screen students before they boarded buses, he said. There are instances when the bus is stopped in traffic, he said.
"I certainly am willing to discuss that with the transportation director and the principals," Parker said. "But that would be the question as far as how practical it would be."
There were two instances across the district all of last school year where screening at the school resulted in a student being sent home, Middle and High School Principal Justin Shaffer said. Both individuals came back with negative COVID-19 tests, he said.
"We were OK with not implementing it," Shaffer said. "But I think there's some key phrases and terminology that need to go out to our families. ... We need you, as parents, to continue to screen at home for any of those symptoms."
Shaffer would be fine going back to screening at the door of the school if it is the board's recommendation, he said.
Board member Stacy Kinkaid said the district needs to stress that it's the parent's responsibility to take care of temperature checks at home before a student gets on a bus or goes to school, she said.
If there were only two instances of a high temperature the entire school year, the parents are doing a good job screening students at home, Wolf said.
"That really is an important piece of data," Wolf said. "Because, if that's the case, then perhaps we should just recommend wearing masks and allow parents to keep screening as they are."
Board member Travis Baker supported sending a reminder to parents about screening children prior to sending them to school, he said. The parents had the summer off from getting children ready for school.
The district would not have made last year as successful as it was without collaboration between the school and families, Board Secretary/Treasurer Rox Aude said.
