CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will purchase equipment for backwater rescue if it receives an Emergency Management grant.
The Camanche City Council voted unanimously last week to allow Fire Chief Dave Schutte to apply for an Emergency Management grant to purchase a boat, trailer and mud motor for back water rescue. If approved, the money will be available in 2022.
”It’s kind of a long timeline,” Schutte said. “It doesn’t put us in a very good spot for 2021 because we would still be without this equipment barring some other grant money or funding.”
The grant will fund 75% of the purchase. The City will supply a 25% match. The total estimated cost is about $20,000, Schutte said.
The fire department will contact other agencies in Clinton County and look for donations and other grants to help with the costs, he said.
The only boat like this currently available in the county is at Rock Creek, Schutte said. The boat is not always available and is sometimes broken.
The department needs to find a way to get to people if they are trapped or hanging on a log.
“What we’ve had to rely on is people on the department’s personal boat, which I don’t think is a very good practice,” Schutte said. “So we have begun to kind of find funding from an outside agency for this because I can’t justify simply taking it out of capitals since it’s nor our primary jurisdiction.”
The council supported Schutte's request for submitting the grant application.
“I definitely think this is a good idea,” Councilman Danny Weller said. “I’ve seen first hand the hard times we had in trying to achieve these things. We’ve got to give credit to our people and how they overcome those obstacles.
"But we need all the help we can get on that stuff. And it more than benefits just us," Weller said. "It benefits a lot of people. So I would say yeah he needs to go with that.”
