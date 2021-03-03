CAMANCHE— The Camanche City Council approved setting the maximum tax levy at $12.35 per $1,000 taxable valuation for fiscal year 2022, with the intention of levying at $12.25.
The Camanche City Council approved the resolution Tuesday establishing the maximum tax levy rate for fiscal year 2022 at $12.35975. The city intends to further reduce the tax levy rate to $12.25, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said. The city is required to establish the maximum tax levy rate, Willis said. Establishing the tax levy rate at $12.25 would be a 30-cent decrease per $1,000 for the city when compared with the fiscal year 2021 tax levy, Willis noted.
This is great news and what the city has been working toward for many years, Councilman Brent Brightman said.
“It’s just awesome that we can get to that point and do everything we want to and continue to keep the general fund healthy,” Brightman said. ”And I mean if nobody’s proud of that then shame on them.”
This is the ultimate goal of the city expanding its tax base, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. City growth brings more responsibility and more work for the city but allows the city to bring in enough of the tax base that it does not need to increase the tax rate, he said. Kida noted the recent announcement of Naeve Family Beef coming to Camanche, leading to a $3.5 million improvement on a bare piece of land in the city.
“That’s a huge development for the city and a huge revenue source so that we can decrease the levy overall,” Kida said. “And that may distribute small amounts to everybody but every nickel, every dime on the levy counts. And that’s what we’re working towards doing. We’re trying to find ways to continue to make that happen. Continue to expand services and continue to grow and continue to bring that levy down.“
It is also a product of the long and slow growth the city has experienced, Willis said.
“We’re starting to see the fruits of our labor now,” Willis said. “And it’s really nice to be in a position that we haven’t been in in quite some time.”
