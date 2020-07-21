CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday ordering an election on the issuance of $13.435 million in general obligation bonds for facility improvements.
The Board approved a bond issue petition which will put the referendum question on the Sept. 8 special election ballot. The referendum will ask voters to invest up to $13.435 million for district wide facility improvements.
The referendum focuses on safety and security updates, Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, a health and wellness addition and a theater and auditorium expansion.
The money will allow the school district to make the schools safer by reconfiguring entrances, reception areas and main offices at the elementary school and high school to control and better monitor visitor access.
The ADA upgrades would add new spaces and renovate select areas to meet current ADA requirements. The upgrades include replacing the existing bleachers and creating an ADA compliant theater.
The health and wellness portion of facility upgrades would add a single court auxiliary gymnasium with a small set of bleachers and a dedicated weight and fitness center to the existing high school for athletic, co-curricular and community use.
The theater and auditorium expansion would renovate and expand the theater to create a multi-use auditorium with seating for 600 people. It would also include support spaces such as dressing rooms, set and costume areas and restrooms to accommodate both school and community events.
Matt Gillespie of Piper Sandler said a $2.70 levy is the maximum levy an Iowa school can assess with only one bond question on the ballot. The $13.435 million is based on the $2.70 levy, Gillespie said. The maximum levy amount increased from $12.9 million last year due to property valuation and the interest rate, he said.
“When we looked at these numbers a year ago and past years, your property valuation was different as well as interest rates were different,” Gillespie said. “So the fact that your property valuation is a little higher and interest rates are a little bit lower, those two positive things allows you to be able to bond for a larger amount.“
If approved, the $2.70 levy will increase taxes by about $135.61 per year per $100,000 residential assessed property value.
The district has assessed its facilities for the past two years and has had conversations with the community to determine needs and evaluate solutions. The district conducted two community surveys to gather public feedback on potential improvement options.
Due to the current pandemic, the district has not yet formalized dates for public information meetings. If the district is able to hold in-person informational meetings, the schedule for them will be posted on the district website.
