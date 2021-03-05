CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council plans to hold a work session in the near future as it looks to shape elected officials’ roles.
Councilmen Brent Brightman and David Bowman worked as a council subcommittee looking at the roles of elected officials. When the roles of elected officials were established, there was no city administrator in place, Brightman said. The government relied on the mayor and City Council at that time, Brightman said.
“We feel it’s just time to get our ordinances and our rules and procedures in place as we’re running the city today and into the future,” Brightman said. “Because it may not be the same mayor. It may not be the same council. It may not be the same city administrator. But at least we’re being proactive and we’re getting these things set.“
Brightman and Bowman supported council members not on the subcommittee contact them with input on proposed changes to the roles of elected officials. The recommendation for certain council members to contact other council members could likely constitute an open meetings law violation, City Attorney John Frey said. The discussion needs to happen in a public meeting, Frey believes.
One of the main issues the council is considering is if the mayor or city administrator should appoint the police chief and fire chief, Frey said.
The council is also considering the overall functions of the mayor and city administrator, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said. The considered changes are multi-faceted, Willis said.
The impending retirement of Police Chief Colin Reid makes the police chief appointment process a priority, Frey believes.
“That’s something we’re going to have to move on in the very near future so that particular issue is one that rises to the top of the stack just because the necessity of making that appointment is going to be upon us very shortly,” Frey said. “The others certainly require attention as well.
The city administrator currently has the authority to appoint and remove department heads subject to City Council approval, according to city code. An ordinance approved in 1991 gave the mayor the authority to appoint the police chief, fire chief and building inspector. It also gave the mayor the authority to nominate for city clerk and public works director. City code under appointments was never updated to reflect the change.
“This is one of those examples where we have a pretty strong conflict with what our other ordinance says, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. “As the mayor points out, it’s not just about the police chief and fire chief. It’s about all of the positions essentially. Even the building inspector.”
Bowman suggested he and Brightman draft an ordinance and bring the ordinance with changes back to the full council.
Frey believes the better approach is to work through the potential ordinance changes in a regular council meeting or a work session. The criteria for open meetings is discussion and deliberation, Frey stressed.
“If you’re getting all council members talking to each other about their respective opinions, the argument could be made that there hasn’t been deliberation,” Frey said. “There has only been discussion. But it is a very fine line when all of the people are talking to each other about a matter of city business.”
The attorneys would draft the ordinance with direction from the City Council, Frey said.
The council does not need to overthink potential city code changes, Brightman believes. The ordinances were created when the city did not have a city administrator in place and relied on the mayor and council to make the decisions, he stressed.
“We are paying a position such as the city administrator to be in charge of these positions,” Brightman said. “And I think ultimately, it should come down to that position making these decisions. With obviously our input, the mayor, the City Council, such and such. I don’t think we need to overthink this too awful hard.”
Willis said that will be part of the discussion when the city holds a work session.
