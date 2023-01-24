CAMANCHE – The Camanche High School Large Group Speech Team competed at the River Valley Conference Large Group Contest in Bellevue on Jan. 14.
Storm Speech brought home first place in One Act and Solo Mime. The Storm also captured third place in Choral Reading, Readers’ Theatre, and Ensemble Acting (“Anger Management”). Eight Division I (Superior) and two Division II (Excellent) ratings were earned.
At The Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group District Contest at Monticello High School on Jan. 21, Storm Speech earned five Division II ratings and qualified four events for State with Division I ratings.
All events will perform at home at the Storm Showcase to be held at Camanche Middle School Gym/Stage at 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
EVENTS AND STUDENTS COMPETING
“Thought Traps” One Act. Liv Baker, Isaac Benevides, Isabelle Bolton, Meagan Carney, Gretchyn Fairlie, Riley Grimes, Braxton Laurion, Josie Mielk, Tytan Newsom, Hannah Robinson, Emily VanSloten (RVC 1st Place/Division I, IHSSA Division I)
“Star Trekkin’’’ Choral Reading. Brooke Paasch, Kaci Ebensberger, Giuliana Fairlie, Clara Herrington, Kiera Krogmann, Braxton Laurion, Tytan Newsom, Mandy Peppmeier, Hannah Robinson, Tanner Snodgrass (RVC 3rd Place/Division I, IHSSA Division I)
“Tuna Fish Eulogy” Readers’ Theatre. Isabelle Bolton, Meagan Carney, Geneva Fairlie, Gretchyn Failie, Riley Grimes, Randy Spensley, Emily VanSloten (RVC 3rd Place/Division I, IHSSA Division I)
“Uneasy Apprehension” Short Film. Brooke Paasch (RVC Division II, IHSSA Division I)
“Communication Evolution” Kaleb Carder (RVC 1st Place/Division I, IHSSA Division II)
“Anger Management” Ensemble Acting. Geneva Fairlie and Mandy Peppmeier (RVC 3rd place/Division I, IHSSA Division II)
“In His Eyes” Group Musical Theatre. Liv Baker and Josie Mielk (RVC Division I, IHSSA Division II)
“Slow Songs Make Me Puke” Ensemble Acting. Kaci Ebensberger, Giuliana Fairlie, Gracie Haack, and Cheyenne Tucker (RVC Division I, IHSSA Division II)
“Mother’s Love” Group Mime. Clara Herrington and Kiera Krogmann (RVC Division II, IHSSA Division II)
“You’re Nothing Without Me” Group Musical Theatre. Isaac Benevides and Kahlen Jahn (RVC Division I)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.