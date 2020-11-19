CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved an agreement with Shive Hattery this week to carry out phase two of the city’s street improvement plan.
The City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve the agreement.
“We’ll get that going and that lined up so we can get that bid out here early next year so it’s good to go,” City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said.
The City Council earlier this month approved a resolution to modify phase two of the street improvement plan and add three additional phases to the plan.
In 2018, the city adopted a two-phase street improvement plan. Phase one of the plan is completed. The resolution to approve the plan removed Fifth Street work from phase two the plan and moved it to phase three of the plan. The plan also added phases three to five.
The agreement says the project is a street preservation program covering approximately 1.1 miles of streets. The project includes improvements at Ninth Avenue from Third Street to Fifth Street; Seventh Street, from Eighth Avenue to Seventh Avenue to Fifth Avenue to Lum Park; Fourth Avenue from the railroad tracks to Third Street; and 10th Place from Washington Boulevard to Seventh Avenue. The project also includes retaining wall replacement on Sixth Street between Second and Third avenues and resurfacing of the alley behind the community center to address drainage issues.
The agreement states Shive Hattery will provide the civil engineering and transportation engineering services for the project. They will assist in the design and bidding phase and the construction contract and administration phase. Design services are to begin six weeks after receiving the executed agreement, the agreement states. Bidding services will be conducted in accordance with the agreed bidding schedule and construction services will be conducted in accordance with the contractor’s schedule, the agreement says.
The total compensation in the agreement is $24,500. Shive Hattery will provide the scope of services for $23,300, the agreement states. The estimated expenses are listed at $1,200 in the agreement. The estimated expenses are the amount of out-of-pocket expense for distribution and printing of bidding documents for the contractor’s use in preparing bids, the agreement states.
