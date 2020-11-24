CAMANCHE — All three schools in the Camanche School District continue to work with students as they continue to adjust to the district’s hybrid learning model.
With the hybrid model, students in the elementary school attend school each day with a reduction in the size of groups of students, according to the district’s return to learn plan. Students in grades 5-12 in the middle and high schools attend half of the school days in person and half of the school days online.
Camanche Elementary School Principal Aimee Dohse said the elementary school’s attendance rate for the school year is at 94.93%. The attendance rate last month was 95.24%. Despite the middle school attendance rate decreasing about 1% from October to November, the middle school’s attendance rate is still above 96%, Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer said. The high school’s year to date attendance is at 94.5%, a decrease from last month’s rate, which was 95.8%, High School Principal Carrie Lane said.
Middle School Instructional Coach Stacey Reppert, Guidance Counselor Aubrey Winslow and Shaffer continue to check in with online students at the middle school, Shaffer said. Reppert has worked on reading fluency and fast interventions for students who are online and need to be progress-monitored as a state requirement.
The middle school study tables are really working, Shaffer added.
“We have a lot of students who have bought into we’re doing our work in person and online,” Shaffer said Monday. “And we’re doing a much better job with our work completion. I think tonight (Monday) specifically I only had six students stay after school. And that’s accounting for fifth through eighth grade completely. And so we’re doing a really great job there.”
Within hybrid learning at the elementary school, the school wide intervention team continues to zero-in on individual student needs and monitoring interventions closely with students, Dohse said. An information technology representative has met with families individually to try to give the families one-on-one support, she said. Staff throughout the elementary school are working to keep the school building clean, Dohse added.
“Our custodial staff is scrubbing the door handles and walls,” Dohse said. “Our teachers are scrubbing desks and monitoring students. Our office staff is fielding phone calls.”
The number of students in the high school with incomplete assignments is 38, the same as the school had last month, Lane said. Of the 38 students with incomplete assignments, 26 are online, she said. Lane credited staff for their work to assist the students in getting the work completed.
“They are making progress and hopefully we can get those kind of wrapped up here in the next couple months,” Lane said.
