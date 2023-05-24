CAMANCHE — Camanche Middle School seventh graders and Camanche-DeWitt Coalition members Autumn Klahn, Mia Macke, Ella Shepard, and Olivia Steines recently won third place in an Iowa State University contest against 90 other participants from over 40 teams with their public service announcement on the dangers of vaping and addiction.
The contest, called “Lights… Camera… Prevention!”, is a substance misuse prevention awareness contest open to small teams of students in grades 6-12. The contest is a hands-on learning opportunity that challenges the teams to build teamwork and leadership skills, as well as audio and video production skills, while they learn about substance misuse issues and prevention through research, collaboration, and production of a short video and/or audio public service announcement on topics such as alcohol, tobacco, or drugs.
First place was awarded to West Sioux High School for their submission on addiction, and second place was received by West Des Moines Community Schools, which also addressed vaping. The local coalition’s third-place PSA informs its viewers that a 2022 study done by the CDC showed 2.5 million middle and high school students had used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days and that vapes can contain chemicals like nicotine and formaldehyde.
“We kind of wanted something that our school can relate to and that affected us,” Olivia says.
The Camanche-DeWitt Coalition is a local group focused on the prevention of youth substance use. Coalition Program Director Lauren Schwandt had learned of the contest in an email and thought she’d see if the students were interested.
Besides that and facilitating a couple Zoom calls between the students and the university, the students spent a month creating the one-minute PSA completely on their own, researching, creating scenes, recording their own voice-overs, filming with their phones around the school in their free time, and even reshooting when the university let them know that the video needed to be taken in a different orientation.
“They’re amazing. I mean, we can’t do this work without the kids,” Schwandt says. “I would love to be able to make a difference on my own but we as a coalition and community, we can’t without the youth. They are the future and they know the problems and how to speak to the youth, so a huge kudos to them for actually taking the initiative, taking the time out of their school day when, you know, this is their free period when they could be doing whatever and working on something like this.”
Each of the girls will receive a $25 Amazon gift card for placing third in the contest, but they also learned from the experience.
“How just like one video can impact so many people,” Autumn says. “Like how it really was important to make sure everything was right.”
View the PSA online at https://prosper-rx.ppsi.iastate.edu/lightscameraprevention/lcp-fourth-round-winners.
