CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District is recommending that its students continue with the hybrid education model while district officials analyze the affects of Governor Kim Reynolds’ Nov. 16 health proclamation.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said the district’s recommendation to the school board is to continue to follow the hybrid education model in which students spend half of the school days at the school and half of the days utilizing online learning.
“We will continue to monitor this day by day and constantly taking a look at infection rates,” Parker said. “We’ve been working very closely with the local department of health and certainly following the guidance that’s out there from the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
Reynolds in her remarks Monday brought up a requirement for face masks, Parker said. The school currently requires face coverings, Parker said. He said the district needs to define what Reynolds means when she requires face masks. Parker said gaiters and face shields do not necessarily protect an individual from being a close contact.
Camanche School Board member Peg Wolf said a face shield alone is not sufficient for protection from transmission of COVID-19. However, a face shield used by a person more than six feet away from others is more than adequate, Wolf confirmed.
“I can envision a teacher at the front of the classroom who needs to be heard and seen who’s in a face shield,” said Wolf, who is a doctor. “And that’s a reasonable kind of covering to use. However, if that person with a face shield then goes out into a crowded hallway, a mask has to be worn along with it.”
The buff masks, also known as gaiters, are not adequate, she added.
Healthcare is becoming “a dire problem right now”, Wolf added. She noted there are currently no hospital beds to transfer patients. The hospital has had to open up extra wards to handle patients without the coronavirus.
“Not only does it become a problem caring for those with COVID but, moreover, it becomes a problem just caring for the normal folks that have normal medical problems,” Wolf said. “And so I know that these restrictions are a huge downer and that many people are incredibly disappointed about them but when you’re the one with the heart attack and there’s no beds available and you can’t be transferred, it’s a real issue.”
Parker hopes the state will provide the school district guidance on what fulfills Reynolds’ mandate, he said.
High School Activities Director Meg Schebler said as of now, high athletic events are allowing two spectators per participant. A participant is classified as an athlete on the floor or mat, she said. Cheerleaders, pep bands, national anthem singers, personnel and score board operators cannot have two spectators attend the event, she added.
The district will wait and see what the associations say for middle school activities, Schebler said.
