CAMANCHE — Officials with the city of Camanche, Iowa Department of Transportation and Shive Hattery held a roundtable discussion late last week about potential construction of a roundabout at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67 in Camanche.
The city requested a traffic safety study in July 2018, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The long-term recommendation from the study was to modify the existing intersection to a single-lane roundabout to improve safety and operations. If a roundabout was deemed unfeasible, the study recommended modifying the existing intersection into an all-way stop control, which means installation of stop signs, Kida noted. If a roundabout is not feasible, it was also recommended to reconfigure U.S. 67 approaches to provide offset right turn lanes and consider reconfiguration of U.S. 67 approaches to provide left turn lanes. Stop lights were not listed as a recommendation, Kida noted.
“There is not enough traffic on Seventh Avenue to warrant putting a stop light at that intersection,“ Kida said. “There’s plenty of traffic on (Highway) 67. We all know that. But the traffic volume on Seventh Avenue does not warrant the installation of a stop light at that intersection.”
The Iowa Department of Transportation tries not to stop major through traffic movement, Sam Shae of the Iowa DOT said. This applies to U.S 67 in this case, he said.
“We try and do that in all the national highways and interstates and that sort of thing,” Shae said. “So within the Iowa highway system, if we can avoid putting a stop sign where people are not expecting to find one, we will. Especially with this being the predominant traffic movement here is the (Highway) 67 traffic as opposed to Seventh (Street).”
The Traffic Engineering Assistance Program study noted installation of a four-way stop would affect only about 25% of the accidents reported at the intersection, Councilman Dave Bowman noted. Although the city would get some safety improvement, there is not enough of an improvement, Bowman said.
The predominant crash type at the intersection is vehicles failing to yield from the stop sign, Shae said.
The TEAP study estimated the cost of putting in a roundabout to be between $750,000 and $850,000, Kida said. The cost of a left turn lane was estimated to be $250,000 to $350,000 and a right turn lane was estimated at $300,000 to $450,000, Kida noted. The cost for turn lanes would be $500,000 to $800,000, which is about the same cost for a roundabout, Kida noted. The turn lanes still would not solve the issue of vehicles traveling across U.S. 67 on Seventh Avenue in Camanche, he stated.
“If they’re trying to go north from the city of Camanche proper, they’re still trying to dart across traffic. And what you end up with is that traffic on (Highway) 67 traveling at a higher speed because they don’t have that interference of having to stop for turns,” Kida said. “Right now, you occasionally get some stopping of traffic on 67 because people are turning there. And that causes a lot of confusion. You’ll see people make really poor judgments in traffic behavior.”
The city already received approval for a $500,000 Traffic Safety Improvement Program grant. The funding is dedicated to implementing a roundabout at the U.S. 67 and Seventh Avenue intersection. The city is currently seeking funding assistance as part of the Urban State Traffic Engineering Program, Kida said. The funding assistance is 55% up to $400,000 worth of a project for linear improvements. The city requested funds that accounted for $200,000, Kida said. The funding can come from multiple sources and does not have to come from road use funds, Kida said.
Kida said the next grant the city could apply for is the Surface Transportation Block Grant. The Regional Planning Authority funds up to 80% of requests up to $300,000. The city requested funding for a Ninth Avenue project, with an estimate $100,000 less than anticipated. Grant funding officials indicated they would give the city $100,000 toward the roundabout project if the city proceeds with the roundabout, Kida said.
Kida confirmed the city can back out of the grants if they do not want to proceed with the roundabout. It is not recommended, Kida said.
“You end up with either we do nothing to the intersection because all the other things are not possible or you install the roundabout,” Kida said. “And if we end up choosing to go ahead and do the roundabout, you’re going to want to have the funding in place to do it.”
The two feasible options are to implement the roundabout or leave the intersection the way it is, Kida believes.
Community member Lucy Finnincum questioned how far Seventh Avenue is to the next stop sign going into Clinton. For those that continue, there is another stop sign not very far away where they would need to stop anyway, she said.
U.S. 67 is a high volume road, unlike Seventh Avenue, Kida said. The issue with stop signs at the intersection is there will be traffic stopping on U.S. 67 for no reason at 2 a.m., Kida said.
When an individual comes up to the next stop sign in the line, it is a “T” intersection, Shae noted. Even if there were no stop sign, a driver’s natural driving instinct would be to slow down and at least yield when approaching the “T” intersection, Shae said.
“As you come into a more urban environment, the feel of that road begins to become more urban as you get closer and closer to Camanche and Clinton,” Shae said. “But out here, it still has a pretty rural feel. I know there’s some residential subdivisions there but it’s still a rural cross section of roads with ditches, 55 mile an hour speed, To suddenly come upon a stop light, four-way stop in a rural area in U.S. 67 would not meet typical driver expectations.“
