CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council will draft a resolution to accept a bid from First Central State Bank for two loans for the city hall project.
The council directed city staff Tuesday to draft a resolution to accept bids of $200,000 and $400,000 from First Central State Bank. The interest rate on the loans is 1.55%, according to a bid.
The city also received bids on both loans from Citizens First Bank with a proposed interest rate of 2%. The interest rate of 1.55% from First Central State Bank is “pretty phenomenal,” Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
The city should also look at other projects with current interest rates so low, Kida said. The council may have that discussion at a future council meeting.
“That’s way less than the rate of inflation,” Kida said. “And we ought to be looking if we have these projects in the capital improvement plan it would be in the public’s best interest for their money to utilize the low interest rates to maximize their payback on that money.”
Councilman Brent Brightman said the city needs ”to stay on top of that." Base on his research, he believes the rates may improve even more.
The city hall expansion and security and technology upgrades are to be completed in fiscal year 2021, according to the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan. The plan lists a cost estimate for the project at between $541,000 and $656,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.