CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council unanimously approved a motion last week authorizing the city to go out for bids for the city hall renovation.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the motion. John Mahon of Bray Architects noted the proposed bidding period would be for a minimum of three weeks. This will allow time to appropriately advertise and give adequate time for bidders to look through plans, he believes. Bids would be due to city hall by March 10. The council would take action on a contract recommendation at the March 16 council meeting, Mahon said.
The committee appointed for the city hall renovation had some very good meetings, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes.
“Some very good discussion came out of a lot of it and came up with some good ideas all in all,” Willis said. “It seems like the attention to detail is there. They haven’t forgotten anything, that I can see, as far as the new building goes.”
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida noted the plans include steel reinforcements to be in place at the desk in the lobby and also at the council and staff tables in council chambers. These areas will be reinforced to accommodate run, hide and flight, Kida said.
The current budget for the project is expected to be at or below $600,000, Mahon said.
In August, the Camanche City Council unanimously approved Bray Architects as the architectural firm for the project. The council also approved resolutions authorizing a loan agreement for the issuance of a $400,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020A and the issuance of a $200,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020B.
In other action, Camanche city officials voiced support for keeping city hall closed until after construction of the facility’s renovation.
Many businesses and operations are reopening, Kida said. If the city reopens city hall now and starts construction in a month and a half, they will have to close city hall again at that time.
“It would be up to the direction of council then to say let’s leave city hall closed until we’re done with the construction process,“ Kida said. “Or if we wanted to reopen and reclose and reopen again.”
Opening city hall for a few weeks to close it down once construction starts does not seem like a very good idea, Willis said. Willis added he does not believe it would be an issue to continue utilizing the virtual meetings until city hall is available.
The City Council could meet at the community center, Kida said. However, meeting at the community center would cause technological challenges, Kida said.
“To have everybody distanced there correctly and then being able to audibly hear stuff being broadcast over the internet and continue this function here would be very challenging,” Kida said. “I‘d really have to try to wrap my brain around how to do that. I don’t know that it could be satisfactorily done.”
Councilman David Bowman supports not opening city hall to the public since it is only going to open for a short period of time before being closed again. He supports the city returning to in-person meetings, he said.
“I very much miss the in-person meetings,” Bowman said. “And I’d be very pleased to be able to go back to the community center with the distancing and have our in-person meetings. I think those are more productive.“
Councilman Paul Varner supported utilizing virtual meetings until the construction of city hall is complete, he said.
The city has had individuals inquire about renting the community center, Kida added. Kida’s recommendation is to allow renting the community center but put a waiver in the contract that the renters are responsible for enforcing social distancing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines for the function, he said.
“We’re not going to go in there and police what they’re doing and making sure people are wearing masks if they’re not wearing masks,” Kida said. “It’s going to be up to them.”
With the conditions Kida recommended, Varner does not see a problem with reopening the community center, he said. Low Moor never closed its community center, Varner noted.
