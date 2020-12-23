CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District is planning to switch its format for hybrid learning for the middle and high schools starting in the second semester of this school year.
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer and High School Principal Carrie Lane had conversations with administrators and leadership teams about changing the hybrid model for the middle and high schools, Shaffer confirmed. Students currently go to school on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday each week, with Wednesdays alternating every other week.
"It really came to us when we came back from Thanksgiving and I had three teachers that came up and said I'm dragging today. I need a pick me up," Shaffer said. "Do you realize that this is what the kids do every time they come back to school? And I was like no, I hadn't really thought about that."
Shaffer suggested the schools switch to students going to school every other day. If the district has a goal of eventually returning to 100% in person, the district needs to eliminate students having five-day weekends, Shaffer believes.
The students are approaching one year since they went to school five days a week, Shaffer noted. The students have not attended in-person classes five days in a week since March.
"To just all of the sudden drop it and say we're going back five days a week, our offices are going to be jam packed with problems," Shaffer said. "Because kids aren't going to know what to do going back five days a week. Let alone what's going to be going on in the classroom with trying to learn and the demand of the brain having to come for five days a week."
Shaffer said the district is proposing the change going into effect at the start of the second semester, which starts Jan. 19. The district will continue with the current hybrid model through the end of the first semester under the proposal, he said.
He added the plan is to make a major announcement on Jan. 1 or Jan. 4 with the January and February schedules.
Board member Albert McManus supports the change. The new model will allow a little more normalcy for students, he believes.
The proposal is a good way to transition back to a normal calendar, Board member Stacy Kinkaid added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.