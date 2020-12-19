CAMANCHE — Camanche City Councilmen David Bowman and Brent Brightman will serve on a subcommittee to review city code ordinances.
The Camanche City Council held a work session Tuesday, discussing the roles of elected officials.
City Attorney John Frey said the general powers are vested in the City Council, who speak by motion, resolution or ordinance. The mayor is the chief executive officer of the city and presiding officer of the council except for the supervisory duty that is delegated by law to a city manager, Frey said. The mayor retains the code responsibility of supervision but not the authority or power to direct or command the city administrator, Frey said.
Bowman noted differences in the city code between Camanche and nearby cities in the state. Bowman said in the City of DeWitt code, the city administrator is responsible to the council only. He added they specify in the mayor’s duties that the mayor does not have any authority over the city administrator. The City of Clinton code is similar to Camanche code, stating the administrator is accountable to the mayor and the council, Bowman said. He added city codes in Clinton and DeWitt specify the mayor’s responsibilities. The City of Camanche defaults to state law, Bowman added.
”I think we would be better off to put something specific in our code to state what the mayor’s duties and responsibilities are similar to what the other municipalities around us are doing,” Bowman said. “And I would like to clear some of that up.”
Bowman added in city code under the city administrator’s duties, it states the administrator has the power to appoint and remove department heads subject to the approval of the City Council. Camanche City Code also says the mayor has the sole responsibility to appoint the fire chief and police chief, Bowman said. The code says the mayor does not require the support of the council for those two positions, Bowman added. For other city department head positions, they are nominated by the mayor and the council approves, Bowman said.
Frey noted the council has the power to determine how it wants appointments to be handled.
”If the council wants the appointments to be made by the administrator or wants those appointments to be made by the mayor, the council, as we’ve said, they have the power to do that,” Frey said.
Brightman believes as the city continues to grow, they need clarity on the chain of command.
Frey said the city needs to be mindful that the mayor’s responsibilities are defined under state code, modifiable by the council in accordance with state law. As Frey interprets state code, he does not think the council has the authority to completely cut off the mayor’s responsibility to oversee what’s going on in the executive department and blow the whistle if the mayor sees something going on the council needs to know about.
“That’s your responsibility under the code, your honor,” Frey said. “I don’t think the council can take that part away from the mayor‘s position whether it’s you or anyone else. That’s the mayor’s responsibility and that’s why people elected the mayor.”
