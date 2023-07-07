CAMANCHE — The Camanche trapshooting team, now in its eighth year, is celebrating a successful season that included bringing home hardware from state and is looking forward to growing its ranks in the future.
This season the Storm found success through one of its rookies, Mady Goddard. Goddard received second in the rookie handicaps category for her league score, which is an accumulated average for the season, as well as second in the event at state. She also got first in the individual rookie female category.
Ethan Middendorp found success by hitting 196 out of 200 targets, which included 150 straight, to close out his senior season. This was good enough for a 23rd place finish out of 1,058 kids. He finished three off the winner of the competition.
"Our youngest shooter, Mady, she was able to get some awards at state. Those are some of the first awards that we've gotten," said head coach Brad Taylor. "It is super competitive. There were about 3,500 kids that shot a million targets at state this year. We've got a bunch of kids that are near the top but it's so competitive that even if you miss a couple of birds it gets you out of contention to place."
The Storm competes in three events, which involve shooting at clay targets. Singles is when participants shoot one target from 16 yards out. In doubles, they shoot two targets from 16 yards out, while in the handicap competition, they shoot one target from a designated distance. The shooter takes aim at 25 moving targets that they are to shoot out of the sky.
"Basically you're shooting clay targets but it's a competitive sport," Taylor explained. "We shoot three different categories. You've got five shooters at a time that are in your squad and there's different yardage markers that you shoot from."
"The three different events are 16-yard singles, there's doubles and then there's handicaps, which is you move back," Taylor said. "Rookies shoot handicap at the 19-yard line. Our intermediates shoot handicaps from the 21-yard line and our high schoolers shoot from the 25-yard line. Rookies are fifth grade and younger, intermediates are middle schoolers and then there are high schoolers."
"We shoot a box of shells, which is 25 rounds, and each round you shoot 25. Most competitions throughout the season are 50 birds but when we go to state it's out of 200 birds," Taylor said.
The Storm is looking to build on this success as they head into year eight of trapshooting competition.
"We've been around for the last seven years and we have somewhere around 20 kids. We have a couple kids from DeWitt and we have a couple kids from Clinton but the rest are from Camanche. Since DeWitt and Clinton don't have a team, they can shoot with the next closest team," Taylor said.
Kids from both DeWitt and Clinton are welcome to join because neither school has a team. The trap team is also not technically a sport through the school and is considered to be a club.
"It's kind of school affiliated. We're not directly affiliated with the school, we're more like a club. The school works with us on recruitment and I'll send emails to them where they will share that information with parents," Taylor said.
The season runs from Sept. 1 to the second week of June. They shoot until the winter and then take a break before resuming in March when the weather is better.
If anyone is interested in joining the team or learning more information, reach out to Taylor on the Facebook page 'Camanche Trap Team' or through text at (563) 221-1214.
"Anyone can reach out to us and we would certainly be happy to have more kids," Taylor said.
