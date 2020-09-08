CAMANCHE — Camanche School District voters have approved a $13.4 million bond issue to pay for facilities improvements, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.
Over 71% of the votes were in favor of the measure, according to the unofficial results. A minimum of 60% was needed for the measure to pass. Unofficial results show 473 votes in favor and 190 votes against issuing the bonds.
The approval of the measure allows the district to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $13.435 million to construct and implement safety and security measures at the elementary building; to construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the high school building and to improve the site.
