CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche has approved a motion to receive a formal request regarding possible use of groundwater monitoring wells at Ninth Street in Camanche.
The council voted 5-0 last week to pass a motion to consider submission of a proposal from ACC/GCC for monitoring wells with legal consultation to follow.
Chemplex Environmental Consultant Mike Alowitz noted groundwater monitoring wells associated with the Chemplex site will be put in. They are looking at possibly using the Ninth Street location in Camanche, Alowitz said. This is an area the city uses for placement of items such as wood chips and temporary storage of earthen materials, Alowitz said. The idea is the city’s parcel of land is conveniently located and not in a typical yard, Alowitz said.
They are looking at putting in a monitoring well that looks at several different levels of groundwater, according to Alowitz. The shallowest would be reaching the water table at 8 to 10 feet and the deepest would be in the neighborhood of 250 feet deep, Alowitz said. They would put in multiple groundwater wells if approved by the city because the bedrock has several different zones, Alowitz noted.
“We’d work to minimize disruption to your operation of course,” Alowitz said. “And also far enough away from the road that there’s no worry about utilities. The wells would stick up above ground. We know that area floods. We want to make sure we don’t have wells that you might see at the gas station that are flat or nearly flat to the ground that could be impacted by floodwaters. And we have some bumper posts also to protect them from operations on the site.”
Alowitz said they are looking to implement six wells as part of the project.
Tetrachloroethylene was found in some of the deeper monitoring wells that were installed last year, Alowitz said. The Environmental Protection Agency requested they go further south to delineate further, according to Alowitz. It was found in one well on 31st Street and two wells quite a bit further west, Alowitz said.
City Attorney John Frey referenced what the city went through the last time it received a request for a groundwater monitoring well. It is incumbent upon the city to learn more about why they are requesting six new wells and to verify what was presented to the council, Frey believes. Frey recommended the city invite ACC/GCC to submit a proposal. He also recommended the city check with Charlie Denton at Barnes and Thornburg to see what his rates would be for a preliminary consultation.
“There may be more behind putting in these monitoring wells than first meets the eye,” Frey said. “So I would suggest yes, we ask them to go ahead and submit the proposal. We certainly want to be cooperative. But we don’t want to be putting the city in a position where we find the monitoring wells on our property are being used to point a finger of liability at the city as a potentially participating party of some sort.”
This has been going on a long time and a lot of monitoring has been done, Frey said. Last time, there was some concern about the plumes spreading. The source of the spread is what they were concerned about, Frey said.
Public Works Director James Bornemann does not see any issues with the location of the proposed wells, he said.
“It’s not really a busy place for us, so to speak, and we’re not filling it up very quickly. So I don’t see it being an issue at all,” Bornemann said.
