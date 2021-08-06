CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council on Tuesday authorized City Administrator Andrew Kida to proceed with the process of hiring an additional employee in the public works department.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve a motion to provide direction to the city administrator to evaluate hiring an additional public works employee. Council members Dave Bowman, Marty Schnoor, Paul Varner and Danny Weller voted in favor of the motion. Councilman Brent Brightman voted against the motion.
The city estimates it will cost between $57,000 and $60,000 to hire a new public works employee, City Administrator Andrew Kida said during Tuesday’s meeting. Even with hiring an additional employee, Kida is unsure if it is optimal to keep grass mowing as a duty carried out by the public works department, he said. He noted required maintenance, including with catch basins in the city.
“There’s an issue with the catch basin right in front of city hall where there’s crumbling going on in the catch basin,” Kida said. “And you go across the street and there’s rubble and debris in the catch basin. And we went across the street to the other corner and there’s debris in the catch basin. And these catch basins are an issue.”
The catch basin in front of city hall needs to be replaced, Kida said. These are the kind of infrastructure things that the city has not been addressing on a regular basis, he said.
This is because the public works department is mowing grass for the city, Brightman believes. This is causing the city’s infrastructure to crumble, he said.
The city public works department has mowed grass since the city had a public works department, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said. He noted the public works department has not been able to address things due to the lack of staffing.
“When the public works department went from five in the mid-1990s to four to this current day, that could have been replaced all the way along here which would have taken care of a lot of that,” he said. ‘It’s not the grass mowing that is allowing everything to go. It’s the lack of staffing.”
Councilman Paul Varner referenced two public works employees close to retirement. The city needs to get employees hired into the department to get them trained, he said.
The city is going to lose a couple of valuable public works employees, Schnoor said. One employee does concrete work and one does vehicle maintenance, he noted.
“You’re going to lose that,” Schnoor said. “And I’m going to tell you right now I have the same situation with me working on buses. Those days are coming to a screeching halt... And that’s what’s going to happen here at the city. You’re not going to have somebody putting brakes on a vehicle. You’re going to be farming all that out. Just like the concrete work.”
Kida suggested the city hire another employee in public works and address the grass mowing next year. The city is already near the end of grass-mowing season, he noted. The hiring of a public works employee will require a budget amendment, Kida said.
“We have money coming in and you have that growing general fund cash that allows you the opportunity to do this,” Kida said. “My anticipation again is next year because of the property valuations going on, you’re going to have more revenue coming in because of the property valuations. The goal was to decrease or maintain the property tax rate and I still think you can do that even with hiring an additional person.”
There may be other things council wants to do that may be limited based on the property valuations, Kida said.
Willis wants to make sure council goes into the process with eyes wide open and looking toward the future, he said.
“As you know, the economy ebbs and flows,” Willis said. “We are going to come to a point where things aren’t all rosy and cash filled. And we’re still going to have to afford all this. So just be cognizant of that, please.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.