CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District will retire the Indian mascot at the end of the school year, the school board decided Monday.
The Camanche School Board voted 5-1 to retire the Indian mascot at the end of the school year. The action came after several months of school board discussion.
Last month, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker recommended the school board retire the mascot at the end of the school year. He stood by that recommendation Monday, he said.
“The Indian mascot has become a stereotype,” Parker said. “And I’m concerned about that. One of the things I would like to see happen in school, and also hopefully at home, is we work with our children not to stereotype people.”
Board Member Shane Bark was one of five school board members to vote to retire the Indian mascot. Global society has significantly changed since the Indian was introduced as the district’s mascot in the 1960s, Bark said.
In 2021, turning any other racial minority into a team mascot would be deemed clearly offensive, Bark said. The change is not a result of cancel culture, Bark said. The district should be sensitive to those who have a voice, he added.
“It is indeed the teachers, coaches and numerous faculty and memories that set our school apart from other districts,” Bark said. “All of which will never be taken from us. And which we all will hold and continue to cherish.”
The issue needs to be looked at from the Native Americans’ point of view, Board Member Stacy Kinkaid said. She believes the “wonderful people of our community” make the district special, she said.
“It’s their heritage. It’s their name. It’s their imagery that we’re borrowing, Kinkaid said. “And a lot of members of that race do not feel that they want to be represented as a high school mascot or a sports team’s mascot or a college mascot. And it’s not just a Camanche thing. This has been going on since the 1970s and earlier. Hundreds of school sports teams, high schools, colleges have made this difficult decision over the years.”
Board Member Peg Wolf was touched by the community’s feelings of pride and honor with the mascot, she said. Sixty years ago, the district took on the identity of being a Camanche Indian and treated it with honor, respect and pride for 60 years, she said.
“I can’t think of anything that would have honored Native Americans more than to give them back their mascot and to move forward with a new identity that we can all get behind, Wolf said.
Board Member Albert McManus was the lone school board member to vote against retiring the Indian mascot. After discussing the issue with other board members, McManus understood the issue was probably a foregone conclusion that the board would vote to end the 60-year tradition of the Indian mascot, he said.
McManus reached out to 10 school districts with Indian or Native American ties. Of the 10, he received input from seven of the districts. Many of the districts would not consider changing the mascot or logo, McManus said.
“While this is divisive in nature, this is divisive in nature in our community because we created this,” McManus said. “This was not divisive in nature one year ago. While we may have received the same letters that other communities have, until we brought this out, this was not a divisive issue.”
Board members Travis Baker and Brad Weber also voted in favor of retiring the Indian mascot at the end of the school year.
