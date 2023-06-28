CLIVE — An Eastern Iowa woman has won a $300,000 prize.
Willa Murphy of Camanche won the 18th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Porter's Convenient 66, 1512 Lincoln Way in Clinton, and claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.
