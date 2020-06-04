CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has now approved two separate loan agreements for city hall improvements.
The Camanche City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution expressing its intent to enter into a general obligation loan agreement not to exceed $400,000. The city last month approved a resolution expressing intent to enter into a general fund loan agreement not to exceed $200,000. Both loans are for city hall expansion.
The city Tuesday established a subcommittee to look at all aspects of the expansion.
“What we’d like is for this group to meet over the next two weeks, compile all the things we want to make sure we get into writing before we do a Request for Proposal for architecture and someone to head the project,” Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
The council approved a subcommittee composed of Kida, Councilman Paul Varner, Fire Chief Dave Schutte, Police Chief Colin Reid, City Clerk Toni Schneider and Utility Billing Clerk Christy Schutte. Councilman Dave Bowman may also be on the committee.
The city’s 10-year capital improvement plan includes city hall expansion, security and technology upgrades to be completed in fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30, 2021. The plan lists a cost estimate for the project of between $541,000 and $656,000.
The project request explanation says city hall was assessed by security organizations and was identified as not being secure enough for the volume of work and amount of cash handled. The project request explanation says the counter areas are not secure. It also says council chambers are undersized, with no secure or quick way for council members or citizens to escape in a dangerous situation. It says the chambers also do not have the proper technology infrastructure installed.
The project request explanation says the city hall office area is not conducive to work flow, there is not enough office space for committee meetings and storage space is at a minimum.
The explanation says the city desires to identify areas of improving customer flow and limit the need for customers to enter city hall. This would include adding a drive-thru window and a new night deposit box, the explanation says.
