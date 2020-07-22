CAMANCHE — Officials with the Camanche School District are still working through the district’s return-to-learn plan in preparation the start of classes next month.
The District‘s return-to-learn plan includes options for in-person learning, online learning and a hybrid model. The district is working on logistics that will allow elementary school students to see their teachers every day during the school week in the hybrid model, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said this week.
The District also wants to find a way to allow the youngest elementary students coming from families that need childcare an opportunity to come to school every day, Parker said. The District is required by Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation last week to offer all students at least 50% of their learning in person with teachers, he said.
“As the term hybrid indicates, schedules will most likely be adjusted from what we consider normal to accommodate smaller groups of students in our schools at any given time,” Parker said. “At middle and high school levels, if we need to follow a hybrid plan, we are looking at ways to rotate day-to-day student schedules to have smaller groups of students in our buildings at one time.”
The Camanche School District is offering an online learning option for parents who do not want their students to attend class in person but still want to remain in Camanche School District. The district has been working with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency to provide parents with options for online learning that uses an experienced and quality education program, Parker said.
Students or staff who want to use face coverings will be allowed to do so, Parker said.
Parker said he is hesitant to set deadlines for making decisions because of the evolving situation with COVID-19. The situation can change at a moment’s notice.
“We see how this situation evolves so quickly,” Parker said. “Again, a deadline date can be rendered meaningless pretty quickly by the situation that the pandemic is causing. So I think we need to be mindful of that as we move forward out of fairness to everybody involved.”
Camanche School Board Member Todd Gravert noted that the first day of school, Aug. 24, is approaching. If the district uses the hybrid model, parents need to start planning for it, he said.
“I think we owe our parents at least ... this is what we’re going to do by this date, with the expectation that, yes, it will probably ... change based on the State, the health department, whatever it might be,” Gravert said. “I think we have to let them start planning.“
The district would like to get a plan to the public as soon as possible, Parker said. A key component opinions the District has received from a parent survey.
The District must also ensure they are in compliance with Reynolds’ proclamation, Parker said.
“There are a lot of logistical challenges we are still working through,” Parker said. “And before we put it out there for possible discussion, we want to make sure that we have some plans that logistically are possible and practical from our perspective.
“And I can assure the administration and everyone in our district, we have prioritized this topic and are working on it on a daily basis and will continue to do so,” Parker said.
Parents also have to make plans depending on which option the District uses, Board Member Peg Wolf said. Some parents will have to leave jobs and stay home to manage the situation with children in multiple age levels.
If the district communicates once a week how the situation is evolving, it may help with future planning, Wolf said.
The school board will conduct a special meeting Monday to continue discussing the return to learn plan.
