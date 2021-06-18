CAMANCHE — Camanche city officials are continuing their work to define the roles of elected officials and make language among ordinances more consistent.
There were areas of conflict in the city ordinances, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. City attorneys have previously pointed out the city administrator ordinance in place removes all of the conflicts just in the nature of the way the city administrator ordinance is written, Kida said. The city administrator ordinance states when there is a conflict with the city administrator ordinance, everything defers to that ordinance, Kida said.
“The need to go through and clean up all those ordinances isn’t absolutely necessary,” Kida said. “But having the conflicting language exist where we can identify it and remove those conflicting languages may be beneficial. And it grew into better defining the roles of elected officials. What exactly is or are the roles of elected officials and who’s in charge of what and where? And again, there are areas of conflict that are supposed to be redefined with the city administrator ordinance.”
One recommendation was to create a mayor’s ordinance, Kida said. This would define the role of the mayor through a specific ordinance for that position, Kida stated.
Councilman Danny Weller supported creating a mayoral ordinance, he said. Weller believes they could define the mayor and city administrator’s roles more, he said.
“I just think the way they set it up when they created the city administrator’s position, they kind of left the mayor dangle out there,” Weller said. “He’s there but he’s not there. So why not define what duties he still has or should have?”
Even though the council knows there is language clarifying that conflicting ordinances are null and void when ordinances are amended by council, the city still ends up with conflicting language that would not be understood by reading the ordinances, Councilman Dave Bowman said. Bowman suggested the mayor be responsible for nominating public safety officials to the council, he said.
Kida has no issue with the mayor making the recommendation to council to appoint someone to one of those positions, he said. He tries to go by what the ordinance in place stipulates, he said.
“There’s been some confusion and consternation over that when we know what the ordinance says,” Kida said. “So I try to go by what the ordinance says. And if council decides they want to change the ordinance, that’s fine. But let’s go by what the ordinance says and change the ordinance if we want to change the ordinance.”
Kida is planning to work on language to propose to a subcommittee composed of Bowman and Councilman Brent Brightman. It will then be considered by the full council.
