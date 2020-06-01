CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche has authorized Mayor Trevor Willis to enter into an agreement between the city, Shive Hattery and ACC/GCC for home waterline installations.
The Camanche City Council last week voted 5-0 to authorize Willis to enter into the agreement.
Chemplex Environmental Consultant Mike Alowitz said the work in the agreement is a continuation of work that occurred in 2010. The proposed work is in the area west of U.S. 67 in Camanche. The request for the follow up with residents came from the Environmental Protection Agency, City Administrator Andrew Kida confirmed.
“We have a couple people who I think are going to agree to connect to the water line,” Alowitz said. “There’s seven residential addresses out there who were offered the connection in the past who didn’t accept it. I know they’re not all going to come on board but we’re doing what we can to get them to connect.”
Councilman Paul Varner said one of the residents is a farmer who uses his well to water his livestock. Varner asked whether he could still use his well to water his livestock if he connected to the city’s water and disconnected his house from the well.
“If he were to have to pay for city water to water those animals, he’d go broke,“ Varner said. “I was wondering had there been any consideration for that.”
Alowitz said they are trying to eliminate private wells. He said they have not spoken with the farmer in a few years but said they are willing to speak with him and any other residents individually. He conceded the farmer is in a different situation than other residents.
“I agree he’s in a different situation which is why we would certainly entertain something extra,” Alowitz said. “But what we’ve been trying to do is to make sure that the offer is the same for everybody. He’s in a situation and there’s another gentleman farmer with more ag use than livestock who also faces some of those same issues of their water use is not household. And we are certainly willing to talk to them and see if we can work something out.”
City Attorney John Frey said if there is a special arrangement made for a resident, the city would need to amend the city ordinance. He said the ordinance currently has a provision that in the western area where the water main has been extended, once a property owner connects to city water they cannot have a private water well.
“That doesn’t mean to say that something couldn’t be done if there was a good reason,” Frey said. “But just understand that not only would we have to reach an agreement but it would be necessary to amend the ordinance and we would need to consider what if any ramifications there might be from amending the ordinance.”
Councilman David Bowman referenced the original issue with the water in the wells is low-level contamination of ground water. He asked why it is OK for the contaminants to still enter the food chain through his cattle and hogs.
Willis does not think it is OK, adding there would need to be monitoring the quality of the well water. He said he is not suggesting the city allow “this messed up water“ be introduced to the food chain.
“That’s been his reasoning all along,” Willis said. “Well when my water is bad then I’ll make that move or consider that move. But to this point there has been no evidence of his water being contaminated yet.“
Willis added the water quality would need to be tested if the city does make an exception for the resident.
Alowitz said they sampled the private well northeast of the residence and it “did not have anything in it.” They also sampled the well further east and it had some below the drinking water standard.
“We would definitely want sample results anyway before any decision was made,” Alowitz said. “And certainly from our vantage point we think it would help homeowners make informed decisions.”
