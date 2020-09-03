CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will hold a public hearing later this month for bid letting to repair Park Drive.
The Camanche City Council approved a resolution to set the public hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida noted the damage from the flood; he said he was working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that FEMA was willing to pay about $7,500 for the repairs, which was the total of the estimate.
Kida noted the city had looked at other forms of mitigation, which required the city to be at 100% of the cost of the repair to qualify. FEMA has agreed to give the city about $14,800, the full mitigation funding, and the city will cover the rest of the project to complete Park Drive, Kida said.
“What we’re looking to do is to elevate the road,” Kida said. “Put a water barrier at the bottom and then elevate the road a little bit so if water does come again it won’t rise up over the road. And also we’re looking for the culvert on the other side of the tracks to try and figure out where that is. That wasn’t part of the mitigation either.”
Kida confirmed the estimate came in at $7,700 with a 10% contingency fund. The project must be bid out since it is over $4,800, Kida said. Kida expects the funds to eventually come out of the road use tax fund, adding the funds will not come out of the general fund.
“It’s going to come out of the flood fund first,” Kida said. “And we’ll have the option to take it out of road use if we want. There’s enough money in road use to take care of it. So that’s probably where it’ll eventually end up.“
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said the city is not sure whether there is a culvert on Park Drive. If they find a culvert, they will have to do something with it, Solchenberger said. He added they plan to add another culvert to equalize both sides.
“When the river comes up, the big event, it basically evens out across those two areas,” Solchenberger said. “What’s happening now is it takes a little bit for it to get down stream... So if you’re looking up the river, the left hand side is the upstream side so it takes a little while for that water to equalize out into the other side.“
Solchenberger said if they do find a culvert, they will determine its condition. They do not want to leave the culvert there if it is in bad condition, Solchenberger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.