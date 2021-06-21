CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has voted against reappointing the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission chairman as the council considers whether to dissolve the commission entirely.
The council last week shot down a motion to reappoint chairman Josh Johnson to the commission. Councilmen David Bowman, Brent Brightman and Paul Varner voted against reappointing Johnson to the commission. Councilmen Marty Schnoor and Danny Weller voted in favor of reappointment.
Brightman said he believes the commission’s work is not getting done as it should be because of the necessary time commitment. It is in the city’s best interest for the council to take over the Parks and Recreation Commission, Brightman said.
“I think that this is a prime opportunity for the council to take over the Park and Rec,” Brightman said. ”From what I understand, we have some people who aren’t fulfilling their terms coming up either. So it’s going to be short staffed as it is.”
The city had one person decline renewal on the commission and has not heard from two others eligible for renewal, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
Bowman said the commission had 11 meetings in 2019, held four meetings in 2020 and only had one meeting so far this year, he said. The individuals on the commission do not seem to have the time to devote to it, Bowman said. The city is having trouble getting the commission to assist in creating the parks master plan, Bowman also said.
“I think it’s time the council looked at taking over the function of Park and Rec and see what we need to do so we can get those things done,” Bowman said. “There’s a lot of stuff the citizens of Camanche have been waiting for which haven’t been getting done. And I think it’s time we did what we could to make sure that happens.”
In a statement to the Herald after the council’s vote, Johnson said that not one of the council members who voted against his reappointment contacted him or other board members with concerns about not fulfilling their duties. Johnson was not told a discussion would be held about whether he should be reappointed, he added.
Johnson believes a system of checks and balances with parks finances would be eliminated if the Park and Recreation commission were dissolved, he said. One of the commission’s duties every month is to check the city’s parks financial report, Johnson said.
The commission has had meetings every month for the last four years except for four months last spring due to COVID-19 concerns, Johnson noted. Although they may not meet at 5 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, the commission plans meetings around the schedules of the commission members, Johnson said.
During the reappointment discussion, Weller said the city should continue to utilize the commission. Some things should still be in the hands of the citizens, Weller said. Weller suggested the council assist them more and see if they can help them get things done.
“I don’t think it’s time yet for us to take that over,” Weller said. “I would be willing to use some of my time that I have free to help them with planning some of that stuff. I’ve been on that commission before and I’d be very willing to help them.“
Varner referenced recent work that was done at the main park to put in new playground equipment. There were a lot of city volunteers but not one Parks and Recreation board member, Varner said.
The city has helped the committee and tried to coach them in the right direction, Brightman said. At some time, the city has to draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough, Brightman said.
“It was very disheartening for the two days that we were in the park putting that stuff together,“ Brightman said. “I’m just as busy as the next person. But I dedicated two days of my time to help put playground equipment because the community and the children deserve this. The master plan hasn’t even been submitted yet. I’m not even sure if it’s even been worked on. That is stuff that we’re doing for the community. And ultimately, it all falls back on the council to get this stuff done. So what’s the point of having a commission if we have to end up doing all the work anyway?”
When the Parks and Recreation commission first got approval to purchase the playground equipment, the commission was told city personnel could put it together, Johnson said. After the equipment sat unused for six months, the commission was asked to put it together, Johnson noted. The individual brought in by the city to help with putting the playground equipment together was only available on a Monday and Tuesday, Johnson said. The commission members were given just over a week’s notice and could not get time off work to help with putting the equipment together, Johnson stated. The commission did donate a trailer to help with the project, Johnson said.
“They loaded it up over the weekend and Monday morning at 7 a.m. my committee member took my truck, hooked up to the trailer at the city yard and pulled it to the city park so they could have it to install,” Johnson said. “This was donated time and equipment by two members of the committee as it was the best we could do but still wanted to help as much as we could. Obviously in the eyes of the administration this was not sufficient enough. “Although I do not read in the ordinance of our commission of our job duties of members of Park and Rec of Camanche anywhere where it does state that we have to donate our time to build equipment in order to keep a solely volunteer position on a board.”
Requests were put in to the committee from the East Central Intergovernmental Association to get the information for the master plan, Kida said. Kida does not believe the information was ever submitted to ECIA, he said. The city is now getting pushed back on ECIA’s schedule since nothing for the parks master plan was delivered to ECIA to create the parks master plan, Kida added. ECIA anticipated the city having the information to them in March and are now are trying to fit the city in wherever they can but do not have the information, Kida stated.
The Parks Master Plan was removed from the commission’s hands in March and given to the ECIA coalition to take information gathered by the city and the commission to publish a brochure to solidify the cause and effect of the commission’s plans, Johnson stated. The brochure was to be used to obtain further funding through grants, Johnson said.
“There was no more Park and Rec could do on the matter as we waited for this to get done and then returned to us with answers,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted the commission has requests in for park improvements, including new park swings, two new handicap accessible picnic tables and bike racks. These have not been ordered because the Parks Master Plan is not completed, Johnson claims.
Kida added the real issue is the committee has one person not returning for another term, one vacancy and two other people who have not renewed their vacancy. At the end of this month, the city essentially will not have a commission, Kida said.
With the city not taking action to renew Johnson to the commission, it appears the next step for the council to consider is whether to abolish the Parks and Recreation Commission and place funds allocated to parks back under the control of the City Council, City Attorney Randy Current said. This would take an ordinance amendment, Current said.
Kida questioned whether there is a legal way to temporarily suspend an ordinance because there is no commission. City Attorney John Frey believes if the commission assigned to make decisions is not functioning, the city can place the authority in the hands of the city administrator on an interim basis until the council decides whether to amend the ordinance, Frey said. This will require a public hearing and publication, Frey said.
“It’d take a little time to amend it but I think in the interim the council could delegate that authority to the city administrator so that there’s not a void,” Frey said.
Frey suggested this could be done by resolution at a future council meeting.
