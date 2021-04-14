CLINTON — A Camanche man is facing felony charges of sexual abuse and enticing a minor.
Nicholas L. Campie, 19, of Camanche, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; and two counts of enticing a minor under 13, sexual abuse or exploitation, a Class C felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. April 20. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only. Assistant Public Defender Kyle Worby filed an appearance on behalf of Campie on Tuesday.
According to the affidavit, on May 14, a report was made to law enforcement regarding sexual contact between a 10-year-old female and an 18-year-old man, later identified as Campie. The juvenile was interviewed at St. Luke's Child Protection Center in May 2020.
According to court records, the juvenile began speaking with Campie after he added her on Snapchat, the juvenile said. The juvenile confirmed she had not met Campie prior to their interactions on Snapchat. Campie told the juvenile he was 18 years old, the affidavit says. The juvenile said she and Campie met in person twice, starting the night Campie added the juvenile on Snapchat. The juvenile said they began speaking after in-person schooling was cancelled for the remainder of the school year. The last time they met was a couple weeks prior to the interview, the affidavit says.
The affidavit continues the juvenile said Campie asked her to meet to play video games in their initial conversation. The juvenile said Campie picked her up around midnight from her house and drove the juvenile to his house. The juvenile said she was at his house for several hours. The two continued speaking and she went with Campie again about two weeks later, the affidavit says. The juvenile admitted she and Campie spoke about sexual activities. The juvenile said a sex act occurred, according to court documents.
The affidavit states Campie was interviewed July 31. During the interview, he denied speaking with the juvenile through social media or text messages. He also denied knowing the juvenile. A warrant was served at Campie's home.
The affidavit said Campie was interviewed again April 7, 2021. During the interview, Campie said they started speaking after she added him on Snapchat. Campie denied knowing the juvenile prior to their contact through Snapchat. Campie said he picked up the juvenile the same night they began speaking on Snapchat for the purpose of having a sexual encounter, according to court records.
Campie said he drove to the juvenile's house and she got into his vehicle. He confirmed a sex act occurred during the drive back to his house, according to court records.
The affidavit states Campie said he and the juvenile continued speaking through Snapchat and text messages. Campie said he and the juvenile arranged to meet about one week after the initial contact under the agreement a sex act would occur, according to court records.
