GRAND MOUND — The sun is out and both Iowa and Illinois are reopening, which means campers are flocking to campgrounds across the Gateway area.
At the Clinton County Conservation Office, officials say that since restrictions have been lifted, they have been busy every weekend.
Earlier in the spring, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed down much of the state to combat the spread of coronavirus. About a month ago, she allowed parks and campsites to reopen.
Brad Taylor, a park officer, said from what he can see, the crowds are larger than last year mainly because of Mother Nature.
“I don’t have a percentage number,” Taylor said. “But remember last year, it was flooded off and on throughout the year. This year the river has been in great shape which allowed all of our campsites to be open.”
Taylor said most of the campsites have been open throughout the year, post the shutdown, and said most of them have been full every weekend. He said as soon as the parks were able to open, people came in droves. With the holiday weekend coming up, he said the campsites are filling up.
“Almost all of our campsites are full right now,” Taylor said. “All of our cabins are full. I think when I left this morning, we had only a couple of campsites that had any openings.”
Taylor said trying to maintain the campsites amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at first was challenging for the conservation office. But he said things have leveled off. He said safety and keeping things clean are still top priorities.
“A lot of our staff have spent more time cleaning things than we normally would have to,” Taylor said. “They were disinfecting things, which takes a little more time, but we are making sure we take the time to clean and sanitize.”
Taylor said he knows everyone is looking forward to going to the campsites and enjoying the outdoors over the holiday weekend. He said his message to people is simple: Just be careful when out this weekend.
“The biggest thing is to stay safe if you’re on the river,” Taylor said. “Enjoy doing all of the outdoor activities, but be safe while you’re doing it.”
Over in Illinois, the people at Morrison Rockwood State Park are excited about the upcoming holiday weekend as well. Sean Hayden, site superintendent, said the park has been very busy since Illinois reopened.
“Since reopening, the weekends we have seen our biggest crowds,” Hayden said. “I would say maybe a 20 percent increase from last year, but that is a very rough estimate.”
Hayden said people from all across the region come out to fish at Lake Carlton. He said he expects to see many people throughout the park enjoying the outdoors over the holiday weekend. Additionally, he said they, too, are ensuring areas are sanitized and clean at Rockwood. Hayden said the most important thing is people coming out and enjoying themselves.
