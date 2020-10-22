CLINTON — Canadian Pacific railroad will build a new depot in South Clinton after the Clinton City Council approved a land exchange in September.
“We basically exchanged some ground first with ADM,” said City Administrator Matt Brooke last month. Archer Daniels Midland gave the city some property in South Clinton. “We gave them parcels that we also had in South Clinton,” Brooke said.
The four city parcels, west of South Third Street between 15th and 16th avenues south in Block 18 of South Clinton, and three ADM parcels, in Block 14 of South Clinton, on the northwest corner of the intersection of South Third and 12th Avenue South, were about the same square footage, Brooke said.
The City Council approved the land exchange with ADM on June 9.
In September, the City Council agreed to trade the property it received from ADM to Canadian Pacific for the current depot site at the corner of South First Street and Fourth Avenue South.
Canadian Pacific will build a new depot on the property it acquired from the city in South Clinton, and the city will look for a buyer for the former railroad property at South First and Fourth Avenue South, Brooke said.
Andy Cummings, media relations manager for CP, said via email that Canadian Pacific will construct a new depot in Clinton “to better meet its service commitments to customers and support train operations.”
He did not elaborate or respond to questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.