CLINTON — Beating cancer isn’t easy. It doesn’t happen quickly, and no one survives without a good support group, cancer survivor Cynthia Pederson said Wednesday.
Pederson was diagnosed with a rare cancer in April 2019 and did everything her doctors told her to do. “[The process] takes longer than I think people realize,” Pederson said from the office of Richard’s Auto Repair, the business she and her husband own and operate.
“I don’t think anyone’s going to survive this without other people helping you,” Pederson said. Pederson’s husband, children, sister and church family gave her emotional support as well as physical support, she said. They drove her to appointments, they brought food and they prayed.
“I had a good support group.”
Pederson noticed a lump in her right breast in January 2019, she said. “I didn’t do anything until April.”
Pederson hoped the lump was a cyst and would go away. She thought God would heal her. By April 2019, Pederson was ready to see a doctor.
Dr. Chelsey Miller confirmed that Pederson had a lump and set up a biopsy at Genesis Center for Heart Health, Pederson said. On April 23, 2019, doctors told Pederson that she had glycogen-rich clear cell carcinoma.
According to a 2018 article published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, glycogen-rich clear cell carcinoma is a rare malignant breast tumor that accounts for only 0.9–3% of all breast carcinomas.
“I was kind of surprised [that] I wasn’t as scared as I thought I would be,” Pederson said. She asked her doctor, What’s the cure for cancer. He told her, “cold, hard steel.”
Pederson did what her doctors told her to do, and that worked for her, she said. Under the care of an oncologist, Pederson had a port implanted in May 2019, which was “the smart thing to do,” she said, because it eliminates the need for a needle with every treatment.
Pederson began chemotherapy June 4. “This was a terrible summer for me,” said. “I love to swim and garden.” She did none of that in 2019.
Pederson cried only twice during the entire ordeal, she said. Once while thinking about the diagnosis on her way to work and once in her kitchen when she lost her hair. Her husband cried with her.
Though Genesis gave her a free wig, she didn’t wear it much. “I looked creepy in it,” Pederson said. And the wig was hot.
“I got really super sick [from chemo],” Pederson said. “I actually went nowhere.” Her husband bought groceries, and Pederson went out only for chemo and appointments with her doctors.
“I didn’t even go to church, which is unusual for me,” Pederson said.
Pederson was very sick the first three days after each of her 29 chemo treatments. “I had days when, honestly, I couldn’t get out of bed.”
Pederson tried to keep active, even if she did it sporadically. She would empty the top rack of the dishwasher, rest a bit, and later empty the bottom rack, “just to keep myself active.”
On days when she felt better, Pederson worked from home, keeping the books for Richard’s Auto. “Keeping active and keeping my brain active was helpful.”
Pederson’s last chemo treatment was Oct. 29, 2019. In December she had a breast lumpectomy, and Dec. 13, 2019, doctors declared her cancer free.
“But it wasn’t a quick process,” Pederson said. “[It was] probably worse than I thought it would be.”
Doctors removed two lymph nodes on her right side, so Pederson can’t have her blood pressure taken on her right side. “But I’m pretty good,” she said. “Sometimes they have to take out more.”
Pederson began radiation therapy at MercyOne in Clinton in February 2020 and had her last radiation treatment in March.
Now 70, Pederson said she’s about 90% back to normal. But she’s not the same person she was before.
“From cancer, I learned how to pray,” Pederson said. “All my life I’ve prayed, but not like this.”
“”When I first was diagnosed with cancer, I prayed Psalm 136,” said Pederson. “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good. For his loving kindness is everlasting.
“But I could not bring myself, for the longest time, to say ‘for his loving kindness is everlasting.’ I felt He wasn’t kind.”
Pederson wondered what she’d done to deserve cancer.
“After a long, long time, I finally could say ‘for his loving kindness is everlasting,’ because it surely was for me.”
