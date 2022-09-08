CLINTON — GROW Clinton and the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. are hosting a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Clinton City Hall, 611 Third St. in Clinton, and will be live streamed on the “City of Clinton Iowa” YouTube channel.
The organizations have invited the candidates seeking openings for:
• State Senator District 35
• State Representative District 69
• State Representative District 70
• County Supervisor
• County Treasurer
• County Recorder
• County Attorney
Not all seats are contested.
Questions can be submitted prior to the event, but no later than Friday, Sept. 30th. Send questions to info@dewittiowa.org. Submitting a question does not ensure the question will be asked, the DCDC said. Day-of questions will not be taken from the virtual audience, and day-of questions can be submitted from the in-person audience for consideration by the moderator, organizers said.
