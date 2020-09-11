CLINTON — The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. will host candidate forums in Clinton and DeWitt prior to the Nov. 3 election.
Voters will have the opportunity to hear candidates’ positions on current issues at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
A second forum will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St. in DeWitt, giving voters another chance to hear from the candidates.
This is not an open-question forum, but the moderator will consider questions submitted in writing from the public prior to the start of the forum. All questions asked will be at the discretion of the moderator. Please direct questions for the Clinton forum to mmiller@clintonia.com and director@dewittiowa.org for the DeWitt forum.
The Clinton County auditor is running unopposed and will have an opportunity to give a brief overview of his candidacy. Other races include Dustin Johnson (R) and Bill Jacobs (D) for Clinton County treasurer; Tom Determann (R) and Mike Brown (D) for Clinton County Supervisor; Steve Diesch (D) and Bill Greenwalt (R) for Clinton County sheriff; Mary Wolfe (D) and Joma Short (R) for Iowa House of Representatives District 98; and Norlin Mommsen (R) and Ryan Zeskey (D) for Iowa House of Representatives District 97. Wolf and Short will join the Clinton forum and Mommsen and Zeskey will participate in the DeWitt forum.
The Clinton forum will be televised on MediaCom and live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. KCLN 1390/MAC 94.7 will be doing a live remote as well. The DeWitt forum will be live streamed on Facebook.
For safety reasons and to observe social distancing, a limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person. Voters attending the forums in person will be asked to wear masks.
All voters are welcome to attend or tune in to learn more about the candidates.
