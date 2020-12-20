CLINTON — Candlelight of Clinton has requested that the City of Clinton reduce its rent because of lost income from COVID restrictions. The Clinton City Council will discuss the request Tuesday during the Committee of the Whole meeting.
Following the 5 p.m. City Council meeting at city hall, the council will consider a temporary amendment to the lease agreement with Candlelight of Clinton. The council entered into a lease agreement Matt Prescott for the Marina Amenties Restaurant Dec. 30, 2009, according to a city report.
The rent was set at $4,166 and increased according to the revised consumer price index report. Candlelight currently pays $4,418 per month.
COVID-related shutdowns have taken a toll on restaurants, the city said. Prescott asked if the city would reduce the restaurant's rent temporarily to help the restaurant financially.
The city proposes that rent be fixed at $3,300 for six months, Feb. 1 through Aug. 1. After that time, the rent will revert to $4,418. The city would see revenue decreased by $6,708 through the new agreement.
If the City Council agrees to consider the resolution, it will set a public hearing for the Jan. 12 meeting.
