CLINTON — As the Mississippi River's floodwaters begin to recede, Candlelight Inn Restaurant owner Matt Prescott says the business at 511 Riverview Drive has been minimally affected.
“Where it hurts more than anything is people with mobility issues,” he says.
With the parking lot below the restaurant remains underwater, access to the elevator that leads up to the restaurant has been closed and customers are required to instead park along Riverview Drive.
“By the time you get 20 or 30 cars up there, you’re parking half a mile down the road, then you’ve got to take that gangplank the whole way,” Prescott says. “If you have somebody that’s got a walker or a cane, it’s pretty tough now.”
Other than that, he says, the flooding really hasn’t affected the business. He’s been able to keep it open throughout and his employees haven’t had to lose any hours.
The Mississippi River crested on Monday, after rising for nearly a week upward in major flood stage measurements. The river’s crest in Camanche reached 22.9 feet, according to the National Weather Service, while it reached 22.06 feet in Fulton late Sunday and into Monday. By late Monday, water levels had begun to fall, measuring 22.93 feet in Fulton.
The river at 10:30 a.m. today was 22.03 feet in Camanche and 20.99 feet in Fulton, according to the National Weather Service.
Prescott is continuing to keep an eye on two piles of white sandbags that can be seen out above the water covering the marina's parking lot. Those, he says, encompass a waste station. If the water were to rise above the tops of those bags, the system would start to back up and the restaurant would then have to close temporarily. Fortunately, though, it has not happened.
Prescott first opened the restaurant in May 2010.
“Right off the bat,” he says, “we had a year like this where we had some high water. And you deal with it. Then, we haven’t had any for maybe the last five or six years until this year.”
As receding waters allow, he says there will be “a lot of power washing, a lot of cleanup” as he looks forward to the Tailgate N’ Tallboys event coming up early next month in Riverview Park.
“I think it’s kinda cool personally.” Prescott says of the dining experience looking out over high water. “It’s kinda like you’re sitting out in the middle of a lake."
