STERILING, Ill. — Candlelight Inn owner Matt Prescott presented a $13,020 check to CGH Health Foundation Executive Director Joan Hermes last week.
Candlelight raised the money during a February promotion that donated $1 for every chicken item ordered at the Sterling and Rock Falls locations.
This year CGH funded numerous COVID-19 related projects that were not in its budget, Hermes said in a press release, so the gift makes a huge difference for people in the Sauk Valley.
CGH has purchased pulse oximeters for COVID-19 patients who are discharged from the hospital, Hermes said. The tool tracks oxygen levels and pulse rates when patients go home.
The Foundation also sponsors rides to get patients to and from hospital and clinic appointments and transportation to out-of-town specialists; a B-CALM help phone line for youth and families suffering from the pandemic; pediatric mental health services in area schools; medication assistance for patients; and comfort bags and meals during treatment for chemotherapy patients.
The Candlelight Inn began in 1967 in downtown Sterling. Since 1989, the popular restaurant has been headquartered in a renovated barn at the north end of Sterling.
Candlelight also has restaurants in Rock Falls and Clinton, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.