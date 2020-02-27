CLINTON — The Clinton City Council cut the amount of general obligation capital loan notes it would issue for 2021 capital improvements and purchases to $6.97 million Monday, lowering the tax levy for those projects from 19 cents to 15 cents.
The CIP wish list would have required more than $9 million to fund. City Administrator Matt Brooke recommended cutting the amount to $6.97 million, but Councilman Sean Connell moved that the council approve the loan notes for only $6.5 million.
Brooke’s recommendation of $6.9 million was based on postponing projects, finding other ways of financing them or finding other ways to fill the needs.
Prices go up every year the council pushes a project back, Councilman Bill Schemers said.
Councilwoman Julie Allesee said she would have liked to have seen the cuts in advance rather than at 5:30 on the night of the vote. “[That] doesn’t give us much time to consider it.”
Mayor Scott Maddasion said the suggested cuts were emailed to councilmembers the week before, and Connell said he “felt pretty confident with it.”
“We’re not required to spend any money,” City Attorney Patrick O’Connell said. This is a wish list. “Legally speaking, you’re not committed to [this].”
Which projects will be completed can be altered later, said Maddasion. “We’re just approving the amount.”
“I don’t think we can complete $9 million of projects in a year,” said Connell. He’s trying to be prudent with the city’s money, he said.
In addition to cuts suggested by Brooke, Connell said he thought engineering costs for the Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard project could be cut. The CIP lists them at $700,000.
Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns, Councilwoman Cyara Peterson and Connell voted to approve the loan notes for $6.5 million, but Allesee, Schemers and Councilman Ron Mussmann voted against the motion. Councilman Gregg Obren was absent. The motion failed for lack of a majority.
The original resolution, for $9.27 million, also failed when Kearns, Peterson and Connell voted no.
Connell amended his motion to $6.9735 million as recommended by Brooke. Allesee joined Kearns, Peterson and Connell to approve the motion 4-2. Mussman and Schemers voted against it.
Cutting the notes to $6.97 million will reduce the levy for capital improvements from 19 cents to 15 cents, a small amount considering that the school district, which already receives most of Clinton residents’ property tax dollars, is asking to raise its levy for a new school, said Brooke.
The cut means putting some projects on hold.
Projects that will receive matching funds through grants, “Those stay for sure because we don’t want to lose dollars from outside Clinton,” Brooke said Wednesday.
The North Third Street traffic safety improvements, the 13th Avenue North project and quiet zone project have matching funds as does rehabilitation and maintenance of the airport runway and a playground project for Hawthorne Park at North Third Street and Ninth Avenue North.
Other projects that stayed on the list were infrastructure projects such as roads, traffic and alley repair, Brooke said. The Mill Creek Parkway and Highway 30 project is budgeted at $50,000, bridge replacement on 16th Street NW will require about $250,000 and alley repair behind the library will need $30,000.
Work on the bathroom, locker room, kitchen and drywall at Central Fire Station is estimated at $120,00, and work on the parking lot and pond parking lot at Ericksen Center is estimated at $200,000.
Some projects were taken off the list, and others were cut back. The $94,000 for enhancements to the police camera system, $400,000 for city sidewalk replacement and rehabilitation of the Emma Young Park pond were deleted from the CIP projects.
“LaMetta Wynn is still OK,” said Brooke. The $300,000 for the LaMetta Wynn Drive project will be taken from the pavement management program instead.
Updating bus Shelters at Sixth Avenue South and purchasing a replacement Parks and Recreation Department vehicle will be paid for from other funds, Brooke said.
Buying one police vehicle instead of two will save $62,500, and buying a new bus without a trolley kit will save $100,000.
