CLINTON — Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, senior citizens have been isolated from the rest of the population.
Health officials constantly remind the public that older residents are among those most vulnerable to COVID-19. With people taking safety precautions to try their best not to endanger them, many seniors have been faced with loneliness.
Peggy Jenkins and many others decided they wanted to do something about that. So they teamed up with some of the same people who put on the car parade for front-line health care workers in Clinton a couple of weeks ago. This time, they decided to spread some joy for the seniors who have been isolated from the rest of the world since mid-March.
“It was great community support,” Jenkins said of Sunday’s event. “We had a lot of community involvement. Clinton Floral donated long-stem roses for each of the mothers. A lot of the girls came in on their time off just to make it happen. It was beautiful.”
Jenkins said roughly 50 to 75 cars lined 13th Avenue North coming into the driveway of Bickford Assisted Living. The seniors sat in chairs along the sidewalk waving and watching as the decorated cars rolled by. Jenkins said they were so surprised and excited about the car parade. She said this event was just another example of the city of Clinton coming together as one to support each other.
“Even in face of this pandemic, the community pulled together and made it a good thing,” Jenkins said. “To see the girls work this hard for the people that live here was really amazing. It’s good to see those type of feel-good stories because it’s a lot going on right now, and it’s not easy on anybody.”
Jenkins said it is important to remember the seniors during this pandemic, as they are the ones who are being impacted by this situation. She mentioned many of them may not get a chance to see their families as often as they once did.
“I always say Gateway strong,” Jenkins said. “I think that’s really evident in the way that everybody pulls together and says let’s make the best out of something that’s not really good. I think that’s what everybody has done, they stuck together, and it doesn’t make it feel quite so lonely (for the seniors.)”
